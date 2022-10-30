X

Select the account you'd like to open

Technical analysis

American Express - Chart Analysis - Week Ahead 31 October 2022

AMEX

Written by

Azeem Sheriff

Senior Market Analyst

30 Oct 2022, 14:00

Check out the trading idea of the week below, by your friendly, neighbourhood market analyst!

Trading Idea of the Week

NYSE:AXP - American Express Company - BULLISH BIAS

  • Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance zones.
  • Performance in the most recent quarter remained strong, with record levels of revenue and cardholder spending, a reflection of the growing customer base. Cardholder spending was up 30% from a year prior on an FX-adjusted basis, spearheaded by increases in travel and entertainment spending, which surpassed pre-pandemic spending for the first time in April.
  • Quarterly revenues were up 31% on a year-on-year basis, reaching US$13.4 Billion yet quarterly EPS was down $0.23 to $2.57 off the back of increased customer engagement costs and operating expenses.
  • American Express added 3.2 million new proprietary cards in the quarter, driven by heightened demand for their premium product offerings. Card numbers for their U.S. Consumer Platinum, Gold and Delta co-brand Cards each reached all-time highs in the quarter.
  • American Express recently boasted of ‘exceptional’ credit performance, with delinquencies and write-offs near historical lows, but it is yet to be seen if they’ll experience a reversal of fortunes as households are plunged into hardship due to the rising cost of living.


Latest from CMC

News

APAC Week Ahead: Will the Fed pivot?

FOMC meeting, US non-farm payroll, China manufacturing PMI, RBA & BOE rate decision, NZ & Canadian employment

29 Oct 2022
News

NatWest weighs on the FTSE100 after missing on profits
Weekly outlook

The Week Ahead: Fed, BoE rate decisions; US non-farm payrolls; BP, Rolls-Royce results
Earnings

How might the dip in oil prices affect BP shares post-earnings?
Sign up for market update emails

Related articles

Weekly outlook

The Week Ahead: Fed, BoE rate decisions; US non-farm payrolls; BP, Rolls-Royce results

Read our preview of key economic and corporate events in the week commencing 31 October 2022, and view our company earnings schedule.

28 Oct 2022
Technical analysis

USD/JPY is under pressure ahead of the BOJ meeting

The Bank of Japan is to announce its rate decision at AEST 6:30 pm tomorrow when the central bank is widely expected to maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy

27 Oct 2022
Stock watch

Can Apple and Amazon continue to blow away earnings expectations?

Both Apple and Amazon are to report their September quarter earnings after the US markets close on Friday morning, 28 Oct

26 Oct 2022
Stock watch

Earnings preview: Is there a turnaround opportunity in Meta’s shares?

Facebook parent, Meta Platforms Inc., is set to report the third-quarter earnings after the US markets close on Thursday, 27 October

25 Oct 2022