Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Choose country & language

Choose country & language

Start trading
News

Zoom share price rally set to continue

Zoom share price rally set to continue

Written by

David Madden

MARKET ANALYST

03 Jun 2020, 12:15

Zoom’s share price set a new all-time high yesterday as traders snapped up the stock in advance of the first-quarter numbers being posted. 

The figures were released after the close of trading in the US, and were well ahead of market expectations. EPS was 20 cents, which smashed the 9 cents forecast. Revenue in the three-month period jumped by almost 170% on an annual basis to $328.2 million, well ahead of the consensus estimate was just over $202 million.

Zoom share price climbs after impressive Q1

The impressive first-quarter figures set the scene for the full-year outlook. The group’s new guidance is for EPS of between $1.21 and $1.29, which represents a huge increase on the previous forecast of between 42 cents and 45 cents. The revenue outlook was raised too. The firm is now predicting revenue of between $1.78 billion and $1.8 billion, while the previous outlook was $905 to $915 million. Zoom’s share price gained ground in post-market trading last night, so dealers are clearly bullish on the company.

The pandemic has put Zoom in focus and the brand has become extremely well known, both in a professional and a personal capacity. The global lockdowns have prompted people to work and even socialise from home, and that is how the company’s popularity has managed to take off recently.

Is Zoom's share price set for a pullback?

At some stage, the lockdown restrictions will be loosened to a point where workers will return to their offices and people will have more freedom in terms of meeting others, so the group might see a dip in demand, but it's built up a great reputation in terms of branding. And, looking further down the line, there will probably be a greater focus on working from home, so Zoom’s services are likely to see an increase in demand in the years ahead.

The Zoom share price has enjoyed an extremely bullish run recently, and, as we know markets don't move in straight lines, the stock  might incur a pullback in the short-to-medium term.  

 


Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

Latest from CMC

News

US Fed to face a tricky message this week

For the most part Federal Reserve officials have come across as being quite relaxed about the recent move higher in yields at the long end of the US bond market.

16 Mar 2021
News

More records in the US, as Europe lags behind on reopening optimism
News

Commodity stocks hurt FTSE, vaccine safety concerns grow
News

Europe set for positive start, as China data points to choppy recovery

Related articles

News

US Fed to face a tricky message this week

For the most part Federal Reserve officials have come across as being quite relaxed about the recent move higher in yields at the long end of the US bond market.

16 Mar 2021
News

More records in the US, as Europe lags behind on reopening optimism

After an initially positive start markets in Europe rolled over and finished yesterday in negative territory, after Germany, followed by France, Italy and then Spain said they were pausing

16 Mar 2021
News

Commodity stocks hurt FTSE, vaccine safety concerns grow

Today’s session has been uneventful due to an absence of new positive news.

15 Mar 2021