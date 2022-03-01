Will crypto markets continue to rise with sanctions on Russia?

While investors are eyeing the impact on the commodity markets of Russia’s sanctions, the crypto world is enjoying a lift with the geopolitical tension unfolding. Bitcoin surged 15% and Ethereum spiked 12% in the last 24 hours amid rouble transactions removal from the interbank in the Forex markets.

The cryptocurrency market cap rose 11.85%, to $US 1.90 trillion in the last 24 hours, with bitcoin’s trading volume spiking to the highest since May 2021, according to CoinMarketsCap. The trading volume in Ukrainian UAH and Russian Rouble have been pumped up by the two countries conflict in the last two weeks.

According to Russian government estimated data, Russia owns $US 214 billion worth of cryptocurrencies, or 12% of the crypto assets worldwide. It is expected that the country may push legalization of Bitcoin investment to reduce the impact of sanctions. The decentralizing functions of these digital coins might be used by Russian and Ukrainian owners to hedge losses in the fiat markets. But the risk remains if major crypto exchanges impose sanctions on Russian users. Binance is blocking the Russian clients who are targeted by sanctions but will not stop other accounts in Russia, according to Reuters.

The index is used to analyze the behavior of investors, the lower number the more fear. When it is at the extreme fear at 0, usually panic selling happens and establishes a buying opportunity, vice versa. It moved from the extreme fear at 20 yesterday to 51 at Neutral.

From the technical point of view, bitcoin has established a bullish break-out at the downward trendline early in February.

Bitcoin-daily

Bitcoin’s bullish moment is most likely to keep and test the imminent potential resistance at $45,700 (approx.), the February high, also the Fibonacci retracement of 38.20%.

MACD shows the upside momentum has taken off with a golden cross being formed.

A new wave of upside momentum is to be established once the price breaks through the key resistance at the $45,700, then heading to the next potential target at the 100-day MA at $50,000 (Fib. 50.00%)

With the Historical Volatility Index pointing up, a potential imminent pullback may be near with the key potential support at the 20-day MA at $40,700.



Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.