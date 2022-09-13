Wall Street tumbles on disappointing inflation data, Asian markets set to fall

US stocks dived amid hotter-than-expected inflation data. The US CPI for August printed at 8.3%, well above analyst estimates of 8.1%, though it slowed from 8.5% in July. The short-term bond yield spiked on strengthened odds for another supersized rate hike by the Fed next week, possibly a full percentage. The US 2-year bond yield surged to 3.75%, the highest seen in December 2007. The US dollar reversed the last few days' losses, with the dollar index surging 1.5%, while both gold and oil fell on a strong USD.

Dow fell 3.94%, S&P 500 slumped 4.32%, and Nasdaq dived 5.16%. All the 11 sectors in the S&P 500 closed in red, with growth stocks leading losses. Apple fell 5.9%, Amazon tumbles 7%, and Meta Platforms plunges 9.3%.

All the 11 sectors in the S&P 500 closed in red, with growth stocks leading losses. Apple fell 5.9%, Amazon tumbles 7%, and Meta Platforms plunges 9.3%. Twitter shareholders voted to approve Elon Musk’s $44 billion bid after the company sued Musk for breaching the agreement earlier in August, with the trial to begin in October.

after the company sued Musk for breaching the agreement earlier in August, with the trial to begin in October. All the APAC currencies tumbled against the US dollar, while the Eurodollar fell below the parity level. Both AUD and NZD slashed by more than 2% against the greenback. USD/JPY bounced back to above 144, and the Chinese Yuan pared the last few days’ gains, falling to 6.98 against the USD this morning.

the US dollar, while the Eurodollar fell below the parity level. Both AUD and NZD slashed by more than 2% against the greenback. USD/JPY bounced back to above 144, and the Chinese Yuan pared the last few days’ gains, falling to 6.98 against the USD this morning. Asian stock markets are set to plunge as risk-off prevails. ASX futures decline 2.20%. Nikkei225 futures slump 2.68% and Hang Seng Index futures are down 2.34%. The US and EU are considering imposing sanctions on Taiwan affairs, which intensifies the geopolitical tension, adding pressure on risk assets.

ASX futures decline 2.20%. Nikkei225 futures slump 2.68% and Hang Seng Index futures are down 2.34%. The US and EU are considering imposing sanctions on Taiwan affairs, which intensifies the geopolitical tension, adding pressure on risk assets. Crude oil prices bounced off the day-lows, while gold slumped on a spike in the USD due to the disappointing US inflation data. The resilient moves in oil prices suggest that undersupply is still a primary issue in the physical markets, especially after OPEC kept its positive demand outlook on Tuesday.

on a spike in the USD due to the disappointing US inflation data. The resilient moves in oil prices suggest that undersupply is still a primary issue in the physical markets, especially after OPEC kept its positive demand outlook on Tuesday. Bitcoin plunged 9% due to the turnaround in risk assets, and Ethereum fell more than 6% in the last 24 hours, as Cryptocurrencies snapped a multiple-day winning streak due to the broad selloff in risk assets.

