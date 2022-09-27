Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Choose country & language

Choose country & language

Start trading

Wall Street struggles amid soaring bond yields, Asian markets set to open lower

wall street

Written by

Tina Teng

MARKET ANALYST

27 Sep 2022, 22:40

US stocks gave up early gains and finished mixed as soaring rates continued to press on equities, sending the US dollar higher, while the fear gauge, CBOE Volatility Index, stayed above 32, the highest level since mid-June. The US 10-year bond yield rose to 3.98%, and the yield on the UK 10-year gilt hits 4.50%, both of which are the highest seen in October 2008. A slew of the Fed’s officials continued to back “higher for longer” rates to rein in stubborn inflation, while the US economic data, including new home sales and CB consumer confidence, reported stronger than expected. However, market participants may start to doubt how long the central banks can persist with the hawkish stance as the tech-heavy index, Nasdaq, outperformed for the second straight trading day. 

Click to enlarge the table

 

  • The S&P 500 briefly dipped to a fresh bear market low, and Dow deepened losses to just above 29,000. Dow down 0.43%, S&P 500 declines 0.21%, and Nasdaq rose 0.25%. 7 out of the 11 sectors in the S&P 500 finished lower, with consumer Staples, Utilities and Real Estate leading losses, all down more than 1%. Energy stocks outperformed amid a rebound in oil prices. Meme stocks, including AMC Entertainment Holdings and GameStop, also jumped 9.23% and 6.86%, respectively.
  • Walmart teams up with Roblox to enter the metaverse venture. The retailer giant is experimenting with its live streaming events and augmented reality to reach shoppers on the gaming platform.
  • The UK benchmark rate may soar to 6% in 2023 as shown by the bond futures pricing. A deteriorated economic outlook made some major lenders, such as Virgin Money, Halifax, and Skipton building society, pause some of their mortgage offers to new customers. The British pound rose 0.4% against the US dollar to 1.0731.
  • Asian markets are set to open lower after the one-day bounce as the elevating rates may continue to weigh on sentiment. ASX futures were down 0.60%. Nikkei225 futures fell 0.46% and Hang Seng Index futures slumped 1.21%. The Asian currencies reverse early gains against the king dollar and weakened further.
  • Crude prices rebounded on supply concerns about the US Gulf of Mexico due to the potential Hurricane Ian disruption, which threatens Florida’s western coastline.
  • Bitcoin gave up early gains as sentiment soured amid global headwinds. The largest market cap cryptocurrency rose as high as 6% to just above 20,3000 before pulling back to the opening price at just above 19,000.  


Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

Latest from CMC

Earnings

Boohoo shares endure eye-watering fall

Boohoo shares have plunged 90% in the last two years, but analysts see upside potential ahead of Wednesday’s interim results.

27 Sep 2022
News

Bond market jitters continue to sink risk assets, Asian markets set for a mixed open
Company earnings

Saga share price halves amid insurance and travel headwinds
News

Inflation fears rout sterling, bonds, and equity markets

Related articles

Earnings

Boohoo shares endure eye-watering fall

Boohoo shares have plunged 90% in the last two years, but analysts see upside potential ahead of Wednesday’s interim results.

27 Sep 2022
News

Bond market jitters continue to sink risk assets, Asian markets set for a mixed open

Wall Street fell for the fifth straight trading day as markets are repricing for higher rates due to spikes in bond yields.

26 Sep 2022
Company earnings

Saga share price halves amid insurance and travel headwinds

A slow recovery in its travel business has hampered Saga’s share price during 2022. Will its upcoming half-year report signal a recovery?

26 Sep 2022
News

Inflation fears rout sterling, bonds, and equity markets

European markets have ended the week sharply lower as a bond market rout upended sentiment, sending the Euro Stoxx 50 and the DAX to their lowest levels this year,

23 Sep 2022