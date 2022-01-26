US Stocks gave up early gains on the Fed’s decision

Asia markets are expected to fall following another wild session in the US markets overnight. ASX slid 2.49%, to a fresh 8-month low. The Fed kept all the words in line with expectations. Risk-off sentiment led the broader markets higher in the early session, but stocks gave up gains in the afterward press conference when the Fed Chairman says, “there’s quite a bit of room to raise interest rates…”.

What is the Fed’s statement?

The Fed kept the benchmark rate unchanged at below 0.25% and indicates to raise the interest rate by a quarter-percentage as soon as March. It will reduce its bond-buying program to $30 billion in February, $20 billion in the Treasury, and $10 billion in mortgage-backed securities. The Fed also indicates to start unwinding its near $ 9 trillion balance sheet after raising interest rates in a separate statement.

US stocks

The broader markets finished lower after the Fed confirmed its hawkish stance on the Monetary policy to combat the 40-year high inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gave up a 400-points gain and finished in red, down 0.41%, the S&P 500 slid 0.15%, and Nasdaq was slightly up 0.02% after it jumped 5%.

Tech shares rebounded sharply in the early session but cut gains on the news. Microsoft closed 2.7% higher before jumping 6% in the early session. Alphabet was up 1.71%, Apple was down 0.15%, while Meta Platforms slid 1.81%.

Bank stocks were higher, benefited by expectations of rising interest rates. JP Morgan Chase rose 0.93%, both Citigroup and Wells Fargo gained near 1%.

On the earnings front, Boeing’s shares lost 4.8% despite the aircraft maker reporting the first quarterly profit since 2019 but indicated a high cost for its 787 Dreamliner grogram. Tesla’s shares fell 3% after hours after the electric car maker reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue in the fourth quarter, but says supply chain issues were the limiting factor.

Treasuries

The 2-year US Treasury yields rose to the pre-pandemic level at 1.154%, the highest since late February 2020. The 10-year US Treasury yield rose to 1.867%.

The 10-year Bund yield stayed at -0.071%, and the UK 10-year Gilt was down to 1.19%.

Commodities

The gold futures slumped $37, to $1,816 per ounce, pressed by the spiked bond yields and strong US dollar. The precious metal broke down below the key support at 1,830 and potentially approached imminent support at 50-day moving average, at 1,804.

The WTI futures keep the upward momentum, up 1.2%, to $86.6. Oil prices have been hovering around the 8-year high, supported by the undersupply issues and the recent concerns towards the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Currencies

The US dollar strengthened further on the Fed’s decision. The dollar index was up 0.53%, to 96.44, the highest in 3 weeks. All the other major currencies weakened again the greenbacks. Eurodollar, Japanese Yen, and Swiss Franc all fell more than 0.5% against the US dollar. The Canadian dollar fell after the BOC kept its interest unchanged, much of a dovish move than the expectation for a rate hike. Aussie and Kiwi dollar was also down.



Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.