US stocks advanced on low volume led by semiconductors

All key benchmark US stock indices managed to advance but a lower volume. The S&P 500 added +0.4% but volume was lesser that its 10-day average. The outperformers were the Nasdaq 100 (+0.8%) and Russell 2000 (+0.8%) while the Dow Jones Industrial had managed to squeeze out a meagre gain of 0.2%.

The current key overall “storyboard” theme for markets was a “tag of war” between optimism for COVID-19 vaccine developments versus the actual rising coronavirus infected cases in US and Europe. On the positive front, Phase 2 vaccine trial data from the AstraZeneca/Oxford collaboration, one of the leading COVID-19 vaccines in the pipeline had shown encouraging immune responses in older patients.

The leading US S&P sectors were Energy (+1.5%) and Information Technology (0.8%). Interestingly, Semiconductor & Equipment, one of the industries within the Information Technology Sector continued to post stellar gains (+1.3%) while the Philadelphia (PHLX) Semiconductor Index rallied by +1.6%, only a 1.3% whisker away from its current all-time high of 2604 printed on 09 November 2020.

On the US political front, Senate Democrat Minority Leader Schumer had commented that Senate Republican Majority Leader McConnell agreed to restart fiscal stimulus talks. On the other hand, a “not so positive news” was that Treasury Secretary Mnuchin said that he would not extend several Federal Reserve’s emergency loan programmes enacted during the pandemic; corporate credit, municipal lending and Main Street Lending programmes would not be renewed when these programmes expire on 31 December 2020. Overall, such actions may hamper the ability of the incoming Biden administration to gain economic support from the Fed to combat the on-going pandemic.

The US dollar continued to wobble against the majors currencies as the USD Dollar Index threaded dangerously (ended yesterday’s US session at 92.29) on the 92.15 major ascending support in place since April 2011 low. In addition, the US Treasury 10-year yields spreads with the German Bunds, UK Gilts and Japanese Government Bonds continued to narrow which in turn also do not support USD strength revival in the near-term.

Mixed bag performances for Asian benchmark stock indices at this time of the writing; Japan’s Nikkei 225 (-0.7%), South Korea’s KOSPI almost unchanged (+0.01%), Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index (+0.4%) and Hang Seng Tech Index (+1.2%), China’s CSI 300 (+0.1%), Australia’s ASX 200 (+0.1%), Singapore’s Straits Times Index (0.9%).

Chart of the day - PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) poised for another potential fresh all-time high

Source: CMC Markets platform



Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.