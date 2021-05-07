Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

US non-farm payrolls webinar recording: 7 May 2021

Written by

Michael Hewson

CHIEF MARKET ANALYST

07 May 2021, 14:55

Watch the recording of our latest US non-farm payrolls webinar, and view our UK chief market analyst's preview and reaction to the data as it was released.

Michael takes us through the numbers as it happened from May's US non-farm payrolls report which covers the latest data from April, with a far lower-than-anticipated 266,000 new jobs added to the US economy, while the March figure was revised lower to 770,000 from 916,000.


