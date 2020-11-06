Choose country & language

US non-farm payrolls webinar recording: 6 November 2020

06 Nov 2020, 14:40

Watch the recording of our latest US non-farm payrolls webinar, and view our UK chief market analyst Michael Hewson's preview and reaction to the data as it was released.

Michael covers the latest US employment report, and also discusses this week’s events around the US election, Federal Reserve meeting, and looks at the key levels on all the major markets, including the S&P 500, FTSE 100, German DAX, Gold, the US dollar and other currencies.


Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

