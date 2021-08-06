Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 69% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Choose country & language

Choose country & language

Start trading
Market Outlook

US non-farm payrolls webinar recording: 6 August 2021

Written by

Michael Hewson

CHIEF MARKET ANALYST

06 Aug 2021, 14:50

Watch the recording of our latest US non-farm payrolls webinar, and view our UK chief market analyst's preview and reaction to the data as it was released.

Michael takes us through the numbers as it happened from August's non-farm payrolls report, which showed that a better-than-expected 943,000 jobs were added in July. This compares to an upwardly-revised 938,000 jobs added in June.​


Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

Latest from CMC

News

As US stocks set new records, can US payrolls keep the momentum going?

Markets here in Europe look set to open mixed, as investors mark time ahead of today’s US non-farm payrolls.

06 Aug 2021
News

Peak growth versus abundance liquidity
News

More records for European stocks, but the FTSE 100 lags
News

Bank of England set to see first dissent on bond buying?

Related articles

Market Outlook

The Week Ahead: US non-farm payrolls; HSBC, BP, AMC results

Read our pick of the top stories to look out for this week (2-6 August), and view our key company earnings schedule.

30 Jul 2021
Market Outlook

Upcoming indices dividend drop points

View the estimated indices dividend drop points* for week commencing 2 August 2021.

30 Jul 2021
Stock Watch

NatWest share price slips, despite decent half-year results

NatWest share price has slipped this morning, despite beating on profits and reinstating the dividend.

30 Jul 2021