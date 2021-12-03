Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

US non-farm payrolls webinar recording: 3 December 2021

Written by

Michael Hewson

CHIEF MARKET ANALYST

03 Dec 2021, 15:15

View our live recording of the US non-farm payrolls webinar as the all-important numbers were announced, from UK chief market analyst, Michael Hewson.

Michael covers the latest US non-farm payrolls report for November as the numbers break, outlining the key levels and what it means for the US Federal Reserve's reaction function with regards to its tapering programme.


Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

