Stock Watch

US earnings season 2022: latest insights

US earnings

Written by

CMC Markets

CMC Markets

19 Apr 2022, 00:05

If you’ve been on the fence about US tech, results from this quarter’s US earnings season may make your decision easier.

High inflation, geopolitical uncertainties, and headwinds from the Fed’s speedy approach on tightening monetary policy have made for a dim economic outlook for US markets.

Is there optimism insight?

Market sentiment will be influenced by the revenue and future guidance reported in US earnings this month.

Will big names like Netflix, Tesla, Alphabet, Apple, and Microsoft weather the storm with standout performances?

Our expert analysts will preview the need-to-know earnings, so you’re ahead of the pack. Bookmark this page and check in regularly to not miss opportunities in market volatility.

READ: Why trade during US earnings season?

Key reporting dates

20 April: Netflix Inc.

21 April: Tesla Motors Inc.

27 April: Alphabet | Microsoft

28 April: Meta Platforms

29 April: Apple

05 April: Amazon

 


