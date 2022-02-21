Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Trading in the geopolitical tension-driven markets - a potential double bottom for Nasdaq?

Tina Teng

21 Feb 2022, 04:20

The Geopolitical tension is still the key factor to lead markets sentiment in the week ahead.US and Russia just accepted to meet at a summit in regards of the Ukraine crisis.

The US stocks futures reversed from the early losses and turned upside on the news. Gold and oil prices are pulling back from the recent highs. And risky assets, including US stocks futures, Asia stock markets and cryptocurrencies are all up. 


