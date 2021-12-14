US stocks fell for the second straight day as inflation-led selloff in the tech stocks continues

The three US benchmark indices extended losses for the second trading day while the FOMC meeting kicked start the 2 days meeting, as more economic data shows signs of ongoing burning inflation.



The US Producer Price Index (PPI) increased by 0.8% MoM in November, and 9.6% YoY, much higher than the economist forecast at 0.5% and 9.2% respectively. It is also the highest level on record. The data indicates that the US inflation increase is speeding up, which strengthens the expectation for the Fed to accelerate tapering bond purchase.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3%, the S&P 500 slid 0.75%, and Nasdaq declined 1.14%. The technology sector fell sharply as investors took profit on the growth stocks amid concerns of overvaluation in a tightening monetary policy cycle, as the tech sector usually has a relatively higher level of long-term debts.



Microsoft lost 3.4%, leading the big techs' selloff. All of the other tech giants including Alphabet, Apple, Amazon, and Meta Platform all finished lower. Tesla Motor closed 0.8% lower after the EV maker's share price slumped 3% at the intraday low. The CEO Elon Musk sold another $9.6 million of his stake on Monday, taking the whole amount to 11.9 million. Meanwhile, the financial sector outperformed as bank stocks are being seen to be benefited in a rising interest cycle. JP Morgan Chase's shares were up 0.83%, Wells Fargo rose 0.69%, and Citi Group gained 0.78%.

Elsewhere in the crypto markets, dogecoin surged more than 20% after Elon Musk said Tesla would accept it as payment for some of its merchandise. All of the other major coins all rebounded from the intraday low. Bitcoin and Ether were up by 3.22% and 2.28% respectively. The cryptocurrencies have been sharply sold off since the beginning of November.



The USD strengthened further, while the 10-year US Treasury yield was at 1.439%.



The gold future fell $17.1, to $1,771.2 per ounce.



The WTI futures price slid 1.28%, to $70.38.



Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.