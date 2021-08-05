Surprise profit set to give Rolls-Royce share price a lift

It’s been an uneventful three months for the Rolls Royce share price, which given some of the moves in recent years is probably a good thing.

Pandemic weighed on Rolls-Royce share price

Nonetheless the pandemic has had a chilling effect on the company’s prospects, given how closely aligned its fortunes are to civil aviation. In May, management was at pains to focus on a specific narrative, that things can only get better, choosing to focus on a more positive outlook, and judging by today’s H1 update there has been some improvement.

Of course, that only works if the path out of the crisis is clear, and while Rolls Royce has taken significant steps to reduce head count and cut costs, and said it was on course with a further £1.3bn of annualised cost savings, the reality remains that the business is still heavily reliant for a good proportion of its annual revenue on civil aviation engine flying hours (EFH).

Yesterday the company announced the sale of Bergen Engines for €63m, which is better than nothing but still less than half of the price that was agreed with Russian firm TMH for £130m at the beginning of the year, but was then blocked on national security grounds by the Norwegian government.

The company also announced last night that it was in discussions with Bain Capital on the sale of ITP Aero, its Spanish business for £1.6bn, which is much more like it, and is likely to be needed given today’s H1 results.

Statutory H1 revenues came in light at £5.16bn, however the company was still able to turn a surprise profit of £393m, beating consensus expectations of a small loss. This was helped by a better than expected £600m improvement in free cash flow, which while still negative to the tune of -£1.17bn, is still a marked improvement on a year ago.

In the first four months of 2021, large engine flying hours (EFH) were at 40% of 2019 levels, supported by demand for cargo as well as the maintenance of key routes, and this improved modestly in the remaining two months to 43%, while 100 large engines were also delivered. International travel continues to be a drag even as domestic route activity has recovered.

Even with the success of the vaccine program EFH have been below expectations due to the various traffic light restrictions imposed by the UK, as well as foreign governments, and still remains below the company’s target of 55% for 2021 from six months ago.

The company said it was making good progress on its restructuring program, with the removal of 8,000 roles already and on course to make more than £1bn in savings by year end.

In terms of meeting the target to be free cash flow positive by the end of this year, and £750m by the end of 2022, management insist that when border restrictions are lifted the recovery in international travel will ensure that this happens and that EFH will exceed 80% of 2019 levels. The company did concede that this is unlikely to happen before the end of 2022, and that it could take a little longer.

There is no question that Rolls Royce continues to face significant challenges due to the slow summer for aviation given its recent decision to ask its 19,000 staff to take unpaid leave for two weeks as it strives to preserve cash.

The liquidity position remains strong with £3bn in cash at the end of the half year, with the signing a two-year extension to its unused £1bn loan facility to 2024.

The civil aviation business continues to remain a core part of the business, albeit much smaller now, making up just over 40% of revenues, however defence remains a bright spot, contributing a good chunk of today’s profits.

All in all an encouraging update, however there still remains some way to go as the company reorientates its business model.



Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.