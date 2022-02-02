Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Analysis

S&P 500 rebounds, ELK extends gains, AUD strengthened

Written by

Tina Teng

MARKET ANALYST

02 Feb 2022, 05:25

The US stocks rebounded for the third trading session, up 0.69%.

Google-parent company Alphabet reported a very strong fourth-quarter performance, beating EPS and revenue expectations. The company also announced a 20-for-1 stocks split to start in July, pushing the share’s price up by more than 9% in the after-hours trading.

Australian dollar has gone 0.9% against the USD. The RBA ends its 15-month quantitative easing program and indicates to act if inflation accelerates.


