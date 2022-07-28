Having reported at the time its best quarterly performance in over a decade back in Q1, the Shell share price hit its highest level since July 2019 back in May, as high oil and gas prices prompted a boom in revenues and profits.

Taking some of the gloss off the Q1 update was a $3.9bn charge in respect of its Russian assets, which made a dent in its overall numbers.

On an underlying basis for Q1 adjusted profits rose 43% from Q4 to $9.1bn, beating expectations of $8.2bn.

Today’s Q2 numbers have gone one better, posting another record quarter, even though the bar had been raised earlier this month when Shell announced it was revising up the value of its oil and gas assets on the back of higher refining margins, as it generated higher returns from higher prices.

This has translated into a bumper set of Q2 numbers which will in all probability attract a torrent of criticism from the usual suspects, about profiteering, however having implemented a windfall tax already, this horse has already left the stable.

On an underlying basis Q2 adjusted profits more than doubled from a year ago to a new record of $11.47bn, pushing H1 profits to $20.6bn. This inevitably raises the question is to whether Shell can continue to maintain this level of profitability in the second half of the year?

Shell has continued to make big strides in reducing its net debt which pre-pandemic was over $75bn. With the release of today’s numbers, they’ve cut that further from $48.5bn in Q1 to $46.4bn, as well as lowering their gearing to below 20%. In the last year alone, debt has fallen by $20bn.

Integrated gas contributed $3.76bn, while upstream contributed $4.9bn to today’s quarterly numbers.

The company also announced another $6bn in share buybacks, while the dividend was kept unchanged at $0.25c a share.

The improvement in cash flow also gives Shell more flexibility on its day to day spending plans, rising to $18.66bn a decent rise from the same period a year ago and as such it’s interesting to note that no-one is talking about splitting the company itself up as they were just over a year ago.

Inevitably with such strong returns the company will find itself under further scrutiny about how it uses its profits.

For Q3 the company maintained its guidance on capex at between $23bn and $27bn this year, spending $5bn in Q1, and $7bn in Q2, however of that $7bn, only $321m was spent on renewables down from $985m in Q1.

This area will continue to be a stick which Shell will find it gets beaten with, however it also needs to be set in the context of what is out there. Renewables aren’t its area of expertise, and as such can only grow by acquisition. As such, with such thin margins it needs to be careful how it spends its money, and there’s also not much Shell can do about the lack of integrated power grids, which is an area that probably needs to see a lot of government investment, as the global economy looks to decarbonise.

The amount of profit renewables contribute to the bottom line is also tiny, $725m in the last quarter, and just over $1bn for the half year.

During Q2 Shell announced the final investment decision to develop the Jackdaw gas field in the North Sea, as well as approving a deal in Australia to approve a natural gas field there. They also signed a deal with QatarEnergy in the expansion of the North Field natural gas project.

On renewables Shell announced a final investment decision to build Holland Hydrogen 1, which will be Europe’s largest renewable hydrogen plant which is expected to go operational in 2025. Shell also acquired 100% of Solernergi in Mauritius, as well as Sprng Energy group of companies in India, which is expected to complete later this year.

Shell also confirmed its plans to spend £25bn in renewables projects in the UK by the end of the decade, despite the recent decision to impose a windfall tax.



