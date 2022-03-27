Risk appetite improves, spotlight on US non-farm payrolls

Asia markets are expected to benefit in the week ahead from the tailwind of a two-week rally by US stocks. The inflows into global equity funds are seen on the rise with bond yields spiking, giving an indication that investment funds are seeking risk assets as the bond selloff deepens. At the same time, decades-high inflation, intensifying geopolitical tension, and worrisome bond yields curves are flagging an alert of “stagflation” to the global economy.

Key points

Whether the risk-on sentiment can send the US stock markets higher after a two-week rally will be the focus.

Hedging activities and safe-haven demands may keep the commodity markets with strength

The upcoming US non-farm payrolls data is a focus to give a near-term view of the USD

Key instruments to be watched

US stocks

The major US indices registered gains for a second consecutive week. The S&P 500 had a bullish break-out at the 200-day moving average and closed just under the 100-day moving average last week. Whether the risk-on sentiment can send the stock markets higher will be the focus in the coming week. See the stock markets moves

Oil and Gold

The bellwether commodities, such as oil and gold, regained bullish momentum last week amid the ongoing Ukraine crisis and economic uncertainties. Hedging activities and safe-haven demands may keep the commodity markets with strength towards the month-end before the company's quarterly earnings season. See gold and oil moves

USD

The US dollar is not taking a lead from spiking US bond yields, instead, AUD, NZD, and CAD currencies are riding on rising export prices. Whether a strong USD can eventually return during the war-shaped global-trades restructuring will be interesting to see. The upcoming US non-farm payrolls data is a focus to give a near-term view. Watch USD movements

Key economic data and events

US final GDP, CB Consumer confidence, PCE, Non-farm payrolls, and manufacturing PMI

It will be a busy week for the US economic data this week, among which the non-farm payrolls will be in the spotlight. According to Thomson Reuters, 475,000 new jobs have been added in March, which will push the unemployment rate down to 3.7%. Wages growth is also expected to rise as much as 0.4% from a month ago.

Other influential economic data is the US PCE data, which reflects the individual consumer price changes. It is the key measurement for the US Federal Reserve to decide monetary policy.

Apart from the above, the US CB consumer confidence, the ISM manufacturing PMI and final GDP are also worth attention to gauge the impact of the decades-high inflation on the economy.

China manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMIs

The China March PMIs will give a clue for how much impact recent major cities’ lockdowns have had on the world second-largest economy. Consensus calls are for signs of slowing down to 57.6 from 58.4 the previous month. However, the war-induced rising freight cost might add upside pressure to the data.

The other major developed economies, including US, EU, UK, and Japan are also to release PMIs this week, providing a big picture of the global economic development through the course of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Australia retail sales, budget, and building approvals

Australian retail sales picked up strongly to 1.8% in January as the impact of omicron faded. The data is expected to slow to 1% in February, indicating an ongoing improvement in consumer confidence.

The government is to release the fiscal 2023 budget on Tuesday. It is expected to scale back the pandemic-era stimulus in the fiscal policy since the economy has recovered strongly despite the RBA having little intention to raise interest rates.

Australia’s building approvals number dropped significantly by 27.9% in January due to the normalization policy. The February data is expected to improve by 7.5% according to consensus.

New Zealand business confidence

New Zealand March business confidence is a key economic gauge to measure if a flaring domestic inflation and health restrictions have been negatively affecting the economy. The business confidence index has dropped down to -51.8 in February, the lowest level since Mach 2020. With the borders reopening and scaling back Covid containment measures, the data is expected to improve in March.

Canada GDP

The Canada January GDP is forecast at 0.2% MoM vs. 0.0% growth in December.

Europe’s Week Ahead

Euro area flash CPI (March)

AG Barr full-year results

Bellway half-year results

