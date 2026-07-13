High-impact events arrive over the next 48 hours

The next two sessions bring several events with the potential to move interest rates, the US dollar and equity markets.

US June CPI is due on Tuesday at 14:30 CEST, followed by producer price inflation on Wednesday at the same time. Kevin Warsh is also scheduled to testify before Congress on Tuesday at 16:00 CEST and before the Senate on Wednesday at 16:00 CEST.

With the S&P 500 close to record highs, investors are likely to treat any inflation surprise or shift in Fed tone as a direct test of current valuations.

Headline inflation may ease, but core inflation remains sticky

Consensus expectations point to headline CPI easing from 4.2% to 3.8%, while core inflation is expected to remain stable at 2.9%. A similar pattern is expected for PPI, with the headline rate falling but the core measure edging slightly higher.

That suggests the most acute phase of energy inflation may be passing. However, underlying price pressure remains stubborn. The Cleveland Fed's real-time inflation model also points to the possibility that the divergence between headline and core inflation may persist into July.

Why Warsh may struggle to soften his tone

A moderation in headline inflation could give the Federal Reserve some room to sound more neutral. But several factors make a softer message difficult.

The first is Warsh himself. In his debut at the head of the FOMC, he made clear that the Fed cannot be comfortable while inflation remains above the 2% target.

The second is chipflation. The Fed minutes acknowledged that artificial intelligence may prove disinflationary over the long term, but its rapid deployment is creating short-term bottlenecks in semiconductors, computing capacity and electricity demand. Those constraints could keep core inflation pressures elevated.

The third factor is oil. Tensions between the United States and Iran continue to create uncertainty around the Strait of Hormuz. Markets are still pricing a contained conflict, but any further disruption to supply could have an immediate impact on energy prices at a time when inventories remain historically low.

Fed funds moves priced for December 2026 and ISM price components

Sources: TradingView, Luis Ruiz.

Possible market impact

Cyclical assets may welcome signs that headline inflation has peaked. Lower interest-rate expectations and reduced pressure on the US dollar could also support cryptocurrencies, gold and other precious metals.

The most constructive outcome for bonds and equities would be a downside surprise in core inflation, provided Brent and West Texas crude do not undermine that relief by accelerating above last week's highs.

The more difficult scenario would be an upside inflation surprise while oil prices continue to recover. In that case, bond yields could rise again, the US dollar could regain strength and equity valuations could face renewed pressure, just as the S&P 500 trades close to historic highs.

Interest rates, the US dollar index and the S&P 500

Sources: TradingView, Luis Ruiz.