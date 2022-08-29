Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Need 4 Speed - Pre Market ASX Report - 30/08/22

ASX Market Board

Written by

Azeem Sheriff

Senior Market Analyst

29 Aug 2022, 23:00

Check out our daily ASX pre-market and AU macro outlook below!

 

Content Summary

  • APAC Daily
  • Market Snapshot & Highlights
  • Global Markets Headlines
  • ASX Economic Calendar
  • Idea of the Day
  • Economic Calendars

APAC Daily

Click here to access our CMC APAC Morning Report, prepared by @TinaTeng_CMC

Market Snapshot & Highlights (as of 7 am AEST)

AUS Macro Table

Global Markets Commentary

Global Markets Headlines

Click on the hyperlink for further information on the headlines, check out our insights panel on the CMC Markets NextGen platform or can follow us on Twitter @Azeem__Sheriff & @CMCMarketsAUSNZ

(All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar / OPTO)

ASX Economic Calendar

Click here for the earnings reports image

Idea of the Day

(QAN – QANTAS Airways Ltd)

Macro-Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar (TODAY)

Economic Calendar (YESTERDAY)


Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

