Trading Idea of the Day
ASX: ALD - Ampol Ltd
- BULLISH BIAS
- Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance levels
- With soaring energy prices due to increasing global demand, Australia may be in a position to export its energy products to the likes of Europe which will boost the local economy and production, driving energy stocks higher over the coming few months.
- >50% of investors incl traders/economists/hedge funds/fund managers etc highlighted in a Bloomberg survey that they will be increasing their portfolio exposure to Energy over the coming 6 months.
(Click image to enlarge)
Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 7am AEST
EXPECTATIONS: Energy DOWN (lower WTI) & Materials DOWN on the back of lower base metal prices and a slightly higher USD
(Click image to enlarge)
(Click image to enlarge)
Global Markets Headlines
-
$20 billion Figma deal is a historic coup for startup investors in an otherwise miserable year (CNBC)
-
Ether falls after the smart contracts network completes long anticipated ‘merge’ (CNBC)
-
FedEx cutting costs, withdraws 2023 guidance after first-quarter shipments disappoint (CNBC)
-
Roger Federer, Swiss tennis great, announces he’s leaving the sport (CNBC)
-
Patagonia founder just donated the entire company, worth $3 billion, to fight climate change (CNBC)
-
Shell CEO Ben van Beurden to step down, renewables boss Wael Sawan to take the helm (CNBC)
-
Mortgage Rates Top 6% for the First Time Since the 2008 Financial Crisis (WSJ)
-
U.S. Railroad Strike Averted as Tentative Deal Is Reached, Biden Says (WSJ)
-
The buy signal Bill Ackman is watching for stock markets (OPTO)
