Content Summary

ASX & Economic Key Events

Trading Idea of the Day

APAC Daily Report

Market Snapshot & Highlights

Global Markets Headlines



ASX & Economic Key Events

G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst!

ASX Key Events Calendar (TODAY)



Economic Key Events (TODAY)



Economic Key Events (YESTERDAY)



Trading Idea of the Day

NYSE: DIS - Walt Disney Co

BULLISH BIAS

Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance levels

The CEO made a statement in the last earnings report that the company's earnings are heavily reliant on consumer demand, therefore, as COVID deteriorates and consumers are more confident to travel and readjust their discretionary spending patterns, the CEO expects demand for Disney's good and services to pick up, especially with Disneyland.

There is currently a focus on growing the streaming services subscription to compete with the likes of Netflix, although still quite far, their competitive advantage is price and diversifying their content for all ages.

(Click image to enlarge)

APAC Daily Report

Click here to access our daily APAC report, prepared by my fellow market analyst @TinaTeng_CMC

Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 7am AEST

EXPECTATIONS: Energy & Material sectors potentially DOWN on the back of lower commodity prices and a higher USD

(Click image to enlarge)

(Click image to enlarge)

Global Markets Headlines

(All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar / OPTO / Trading Economics)



Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.