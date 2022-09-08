Check out our daily ASX pre-market and AU macro outlook below!
ASX Key Events
Trading Idea of the Day
BTCUSD – Bitcoin
- POTENTIAL SELL
- Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance levels
APAC Daily Report
Click here to access our CMC APAC Morning Report, prepared by my fellow market analyst @TinaTeng_CMC
Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 7AM AEST
EXPECTATIONS: Energy UP & Materials potentially DOWN
Global Markets Headlines
- Queen Elizabeth II of Britain, world’s longest-serving monarch, dies at 96 (CNBC)
-
New British PM Liz Truss announces a cap on energy bills to combat cost-of-living crisis (CNBC)
-
Fed Chair Powell vows to raise rates to fight inflation ‘until the job is done’ (CNBC)
-
Apple hiked the price of the iPhone 14 in key markets despite keeping it the same in the U.S. (CNBC)
-
Putin threatens to let Europe ‘freeze’ over winter, raising risk of energy rationing (CNBC)
-
Ubisoft shares slump after Tencent increases stake by €300m (OPTO)
Economic Calendars
Economic Calendar (TODAY)
Economic Calendar (YESTERDAY)
(All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar / OPTO/Trading Economics)
