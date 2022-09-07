Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Need 4 Speed - Pre Market ASX Report - 08/09/22

ASX Market Board

Written by

Azeem Sheriff

Senior Market Analyst

07 Sep 2022, 23:00

Check out our daily ASX pre-market and AU macro outlook below!

Content Summary

  • APAC Daily Report
  • Market Snapshot & Highlights
  • Global Markets Headlines
  • ASX Economic Calendar
  • Trading Idea of the Day
  • Economic Calendars

APAC Daily Report

Click here to access our CMC APAC Morning Report, prepared by my fellow market analyst @TinaTeng_CMC

Market Snapshot & Highlights (as of 7 am AEST)

EXPECTATIONS: Energy down & Materials potentially up
Click on the hyperlink for further information on the headlines, check out our insights panel on the CMC Markets NextGen platform or you can follow us on Twitter @Azeem__Sheriff & @CMCMarketsAUSNZ for up-to-date market news.

(All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar / OPTO/Trading Economics)

 

Global Markets Headlines

GameStop reports wider loss, announces partnership with crypto exchange FTX (CNBC) 
​- Saudi Arabia and Gulf neighbours threaten Netflix over content that ‘violates Islamic values’ (CNBC)
World’s second-largest movie chain operator Cineworld files for U.S. bankruptcy (CNBC)
- European Central Bank could unleash a jumbo rate hike as the economy slides toward recession (CNBC)
Deutsche Bank CEO warns recession is inevitable, says Germany must cut reliance on China (CNBC) 
Ubisoft plunges 17% after Chinese giant Tencent ups stake (CNBC) 
British pound falls to its lowest level against the dollar since 1985 (CNBC)
Asia-Pacific markets fall ahead of Fed’s Beige Book; China’s trade data misses expectations (CNBC)
Apple’s iPhone 14 Lineup Headlines Wednesday Product Event (WSJ) 
- Fed on Path for Another 0.75-Point Interest-Rate Lift After Powell’s Inflation Pledge (WSJ)
Shell and BP shares outpace TotalEnergies as gas prices surge (OPTO)

ASX Economic Calendar

Trading Idea of the Day

(DXY – Dollar Index)

  • Potential BUY
  • Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance levels
  • Strong interest rate differentials supporting the USD steam train, expecting to get stronger with more aggressive rate hikes.

Macro-Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar (TODAY)


