Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Choose country & language

Choose country & language

Start trading

Need 4 Speed - Pre Market ASX Report - 07/09/22

ASX Market Board

Written by

Azeem Sheriff

Senior Market Analyst

06 Sep 2022, 23:00

Check out our daily ASX pre-market and AU macro outlook below!

Content Summary

  • APAC Daily Report
  • Market Snapshot & Highlights
  • Global Markets Headlines
  • ASX Economic Calendar
  • Trading Idea of the Day
  • Economic Calendars

APAC Daily Report

Click here to access our CMC APAC Morning Report, prepared by my fellow market analyst @TinaTeng_CMC

Market Snapshot & Highlights (as of 7 am AEST)

EXPECTATIONS: Energy down & Materials up

Global Markets Headlines

Bed Bath & Beyond Names Interim CFO After Death of Gustavo Arnal (WSJ) 
Volkswagen to List Porsche in One of Biggest IPOs in Years (WSJ) 
Germany to keep two nuclear plants available as a backup and burn coal as it faces an energy crisis brought on by war and climate change (CNBC) 
German gas giant Uniper says the worst is still to come after Russia halts flows to Europe​ (CNBC) 
UK energy bill boycott petition gains traction as new PM Truss under pressure to announce relief measures (CNBC)
OPEC+ agreement to cut oil supply is a ‘political snub’ to Biden and the European Union: Consultancy (CNBC)
Russia has cut off gas supplies to Europe indefinitely. Here’s what you need to know (CNBC) 
Takeover rumours boost Darktrace share price ahead of FY22 report (OPTO)
ARK buys 266,717 Nvidia shares despite 52-week low (OPTO)
U.S. travellers are getting bigger discounts in much of Europe amid favourable euro-dollar exchange rate (CNBC)

Click on the hyperlink for further information on the headlines, check out our insights panel on the CMC Markets NextGen platform or you can follow us on Twitter @Azeem__Sheriff & @CMCMarketsAUSNZ for up-to-date market news.


(All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar / OPTO)

ASX Economic Calendar

Trading Idea of the Day

(IPL – Incitec Pivot Ltd)

  • Potential BUY
  • Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance levels
  • With Russia only having a few countries participating in its market, countries like AUS are creating their own fertiliser farms to fill the gap in supply.
  • IPL is at the forefront of this project and will have established farms over the next 2-3yrs.

Macro-Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar (TODAY)

Economic Calendar (YESTERDAY)


Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

Latest from CMC

News

Spikes in rates send Wall Street lower, Asian markets set to fall

Equities fall, bond yields spike, USD/JPY approaches 143, oil & gold lower, Bitcoin slips to a year-low

06 Sep 2022
News

Bond market sell-off keeping equity markets on edge
Company earnings

Will a 10% rise in building costs hurt Barratt’s full-year results?
Company earnings

Will GameStop shares power up after Q2 results?

Related articles

News

Spikes in rates send Wall Street lower, Asian markets set to fall

Equities fall, bond yields spike, USD/JPY approaches 143, oil & gold lower, Bitcoin slips to a year-low

06 Sep 2022
News

Bond market sell-off keeping equity markets on edge

​It’s been another choppy session for European markets after an initially positive start was partially undone by a sharp rise in yields, and weakness in US markets,

06 Sep 2022
Company earnings

Will a 10% rise in building costs hurt Barratt’s full-year results?

Barratt Developments’ share price has tumbled on gloomy housing market forecasts, but is it expected to recover?

06 Sep 2022
Company earnings

Will GameStop shares power up after Q2 results?

GameStop shares yo-yoed again this summer as meme stocks returned to the fore. We look at the video game retailer’s performance ahead of its Q2 results.

06 Sep 2022