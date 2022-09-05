Check out our daily ASX pre-market and AU macro outlook below!
Content Summary
- APAC Daily Report
- Market Snapshot & Highlights
- Global Markets Headlines
- ASX Economic Calendar
- Trading Idea of the Day
- Economic Calendars
APAC Daily Report
Click here to access our CMC APAC Morning Report, prepared by my fellow market analyst @TinaTeng_CMC
Market Snapshot & Highlights (as of 7 am AEST)
Energy expected up & Materials expected up
Global Markets Headlines
- Liz Truss to become Britain’s next prime minister, replacing Boris Johnson (CNBC)
- India says it will look carefully at Russian oil price cap, rejects moral duty to boycott Moscow (CNBC)
- Oil producer group OPEC+ surprises energy markets with a small production cut (CNBC)
- Euro slides below 99 cents after Russia halts gas supplies to Europe (CNBC)
- European markets close lower as Russia halts gas flows; autos stocks fall nearly 5% (CNBC)
- Global X Uranium ETF rallies as more nations consider nuclear energy (OPTO)
- A U.S recession will likely hurt Asia. Here are the countries that are most vulnerable (CNBC)
Click on the hyperlink for further information on the headlines, check out our insights panel on the CMC Markets NextGen platform or you can follow us on Twitter @Azeem__Sheriff & @CMCMarketsAUSNZ for up-to-date market news.
(All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar / OPTO)
ASX Economic Calendar
Trading Idea of the Day
(NIC – Nickel Industries)
- Potential BUY
- Key levels on chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance levels
Macro-Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar (TODAY)
Economic Calendar (YESTERDAY)
Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.