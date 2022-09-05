Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Choose country & language

Need 4 Speed - Pre Market ASX Report - 06/09/22

ASX Market Board

Written by

Azeem Sheriff

Senior Market Analyst

05 Sep 2022, 23:00

Check out our daily ASX pre-market and AU macro outlook below!

 

Content Summary

  • APAC Daily Report
  • Market Snapshot & Highlights
  • Global Markets Headlines
  • ASX Economic Calendar
  • Trading Idea of the Day
  • Economic Calendars

APAC Daily Report

Click here to access our CMC APAC Morning Report, prepared by my fellow market analyst @TinaTeng_CMC

Market Snapshot & Highlights (as of 7 am AEST)

Energy expected up & Materials expected up

Global Markets Headlines

Click on the hyperlink for further information on the headlines, check out our insights panel on the CMC Markets NextGen platform or you can follow us on Twitter @Azeem__Sheriff & @CMCMarketsAUSNZ for up-to-date market news.

(All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar / OPTO)

ASX Economic Calendar

Trading Idea of the Day

(NIC – Nickel Industries)

  • Potential BUY
  • Key levels on chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance levels

Macro-Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar (TODAY)

Economic Calendar (YESTERDAY)


