Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Choose country & language

Choose country & language

Start trading

Need 4 Speed - Pre Market ASX Report - 02/09/22

ASX Market Board

Written by

Azeem Sheriff

Senior Market Analyst

01 Sep 2022, 23:00

Check out our daily ASX pre-market and AU macro outlook below!

 

Content Summary

  • APAC Daily Report
  • Market Snapshot & Highlights
  • Global Markets Headlines
  • ASX Economic Calendar
  • Trading Idea of the Day
  • Economic Calendars

APAC Daily Report
 

Market Snapshot & Highlights (as of 7 am AEST)


Global Markets Headlines

Click on the hyperlink for further information on the headlines, check out our insights panel on the CMC Markets NextGen platform or you can follow us on Twitter @Azeem__Sheriff & @CMCMarketsAUSNZ for up-to-date market news.

(All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar / OPTO)

ASX Economic Calendar

Trading Idea of the Day

(EDV – Endeavour Group Ltd)

  • Potential BUY
  • Key levels on chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance levels
  • Falls under Consumer Staples sector – pricing power, any rise in costs due to inflation gets passed onto the customer so margins are always maintained. Alcoholic drinks retailer, hotel operator and poker machine operator.

Macro-Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar (TODAY)

Economic Calendar (YESTERDAY)


Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

Latest from CMC

News

Chengdu lockdown upends markets, as US dollar continues to break new highs

September has picked up where August left off with another day of red for European markets, which were already under pressure after a weak Asia session.

01 Sep 2022
News

Winter is coming as markets approach key levels
News

September gets off to a negative start as yields continue to rise
News

US major averages post monthly losses, Asian markets set to open lower

Related articles

News

Chengdu lockdown upends markets, as US dollar continues to break new highs

September has picked up where August left off with another day of red for European markets, which were already under pressure after a weak Asia session.

01 Sep 2022
News

Winter is coming as markets approach key levels

The last fifteen years have seen interest rates at record lows, held down by central bankers in response to the financial crisis of 2007 and 2008,

01 Sep 2022
News

September gets off to a negative start as yields continue to rise

​The last four days has seen a sharp change in sentiment with yields jumping sharply across the board since Powell’s Jackson Hole speech,

01 Sep 2022
News

US major averages post monthly losses, Asian markets set to open lower

Wall Street extends losses, bond yields higher, USD weakens as EUR firms, oil and gold slump further

31 Aug 2022