Minor risk-off as US stock indices hit extreme overbought conditions in the shorter-term.

Yesterday’s price movement seen across major cross asset classes had indicated a risk-off behaviour driven by mostly technical factors where four consecutive higher closes seen in the major benchmark US stock indices had led to extreme overbought conditions on the shorter-term horizon.

Fundamental factors such as better than expected loan losses provisions from Citigroup and JP Morgan that were announced in their respective Q3 earnings reports and the Apple’s “Hi Speed” event had taken a back seat yesterday. In addition, market participants seem to have come to a realisation that chances were getting lesser for the passage of much needed second US fiscal stimulus package as squabbles remained among the White House administration, Democrats and even Senate Republicans.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 had shed -0.6% and -0.04% respectively; Apple was the worst performer among the mega tech stock where it plummeted by -2.7% versus a -0.6% loss recorded in the S&P Information Technology sector. In addition, value oriented sectors had also underperformed; Financials (-1.9%), Real Estate (-1.7%), Energy (-1.6%) and Industrials (-1.1%).

The weakness seen in stocks had also translated to a revival in US dollar strength against the major currencies as the US Dollar Index recouped its two days of losses since last Friday, 09 October to close yesterday’s US session at 93.53. Also, Gold futures (COMEX) tumbled by -1.8% to end yesterday’s US session at 1894.

Singapore’s flash estimate Q3 GDP came in at -7% year-on-year, slightly below consensus of -6.8% but better than previous Q2 GDP reading of -13.2% year-on-year due to the negative shock caused by the pandemic. MAS, Singapore central bank made no changes to its monetary policy where it maintained a depreciation stance on the Singapore dollar against a basket of undisclosed currencies to counter the negative repercussion from a weak global economic condition. Full-year 2020 forecasted GDP growth for Singapore was maintained at -5% to -7%.

3 Events To Watch

Keynote speech from China President Xi in Shenzhen on its 40th anniversary as a special economic zone; market participants are expecting President Xi to announce new measures and steps to drive economic growth in the Greater Bay Area to compete against Silicon Valley.

Eurozone’s Industrial Production for August; a slight improvement is expected where consensus estimate is at -7.2% year-on-year versus -7.7% year-on-year recorded in July. If consensus reading come it as expected, it will be four months of consecutive improvement since April 2020.

US Q3 earnings: Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo and Bank of America. Earnings per share estimates are as follow; Goldman Sachs (5.54), Wells Fargo (0.44) and Bank of America (0.49)



Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.