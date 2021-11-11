Here is why you need to be cautious about the current stock markets

The October U.S. consumer price index (CPI) is printed at 0.9% MoM and 6.2% YoY, which is the highest in 31 years. The data is putting further pressure on the Fed’s belief for its “transitory” language in the surging inflation. If Fed cannot hold the “transitory” guidance anymore, the “tapering” plan will become more aggressive next year, and a rate hike will be sooner than what they indicated in the November meeting. And what does it mean for the broad markets?

The U.S. major averages fell for the second trading day

On Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.66%, to 36,079.94. The S&P 500 fell 0.82%, to 4,646.71, and the Tech heavily weighted index, Nasdaq, slid 1.66%, to 15,622.71. The stocks markets extended losses for the second trading day amid concerns of ongoing burning inflation. The data is only pulling off an alert for the bull frenzy to pause a 5-week winning streak in the U.S. stocks. The three major indices are still hovering around all-time highs.

However, the bond traders’ movements are more reflective of the sentiments. The key measurement for the long-term prediction of inflation, the 10-year U.S. treasury yield surged 10 basis points from the previous day to 1.56%. The spike in the bond yields induced a more aggressive selling-off in the tech stocks, which are more benefited from the low interest and low bond yields, as higher interest and yields will press on the valuation for these growth stocks with more long-term debts than the others. The technology sector and communication service lost ground, fell 1.68% and 1.25% respectively. The tech giants (MAANG) all fell between 1-3%. The chipmaker Nvidia slid 3.6%, and AMD fell 6.15%. Energy also tumbled due to a slump in the crude oil price.

In the meanwhile, the bank stocks are finding strength due to the surged bond yields. JPMorgan Chase was up 0.15%, Wells Fargo was up 1.39%, and Citigroup climbed 0.4%. Also, in the defensive sector, utilities lifted 0.7%.

Risk-off sentiment starts prevailing, USD strengthened, gold and crude oil are moving in divergence

The falls in the stock markets also sparked the risk-off sentiment in the FX and commodity markets. USD became a safe-haven currency again. The dollar index surged 1%, to 94.89, the highest since July 2020. Gold futures are finally breaking through the pivotal 5-month resistance at $1,830 with a $22 surge and finished at $1, 852.9 per ounce. Inversely, the crude oil futures price plunged more than 3%. The WTI futures slumped 3.47%, to $81.25.

The dilemma is showing in cryptocurrencies movements

The interesting moves are among cryptocurrencies. Both Bitcoin and Ethereum surged to all-time highs before falling to session lows. Cryptocurrencies are being seen as an alternative asset class to offset inflation risks, but at the same time are being considered as a risky asset as it is technology related. The supporters are seeing the Defi technologies are the future of the utilization in businesses. While the susceptors are seeing no fundamentals supports for these digital coins.

Technical Analysis

Nasdaq – daily (a continuous upward trend is intact with a potential further pull-back on the resistance of the up band of the ascending channel)

Oscillator signals:

a death cross in the overbought territory in stochastic

A forming death cross in MACE and the buying momentum fading off

Pivotal supports:

The imminent level is at the 20-day MA at 15, 767

The next level is at the 100-day MA around 15, 000

Gold – daily (A strong break-out of the triangle pattern at the pivotal resistance at 1,830 with a potential pullback to confirm at the same level)

Oscillator signals:

A crossover of the midline of MACD to be building up a bullish momentum

Overbought in Stochastic and a near-term potential pull-back

The pivotal support; 1,830

The key resistances:

The imminent level is at the previous day high at 1,868.79, which is also the Fibonacci retracement at 50.00%.

The next level is at 1919.21 at Fibonacci retracement at 61.80%.



