Log inStart trading

FTSE 100 looks to extend Wall Street momentum as US markets close

The FTSE 100 is looking to build on Wall Street's rally, although weaker UK services PMI data and the US market holiday may keep volumes subdued.

Andreas Lipkow - Headshot (600x600)
written by
Andreas Lipkow

Chief Market Analyst

FTSE 100 looks to extend Wall Street momentum

The FTSE 100 was indicated to open around 10,690 on Friday, extending part of the positive momentum generated by Wall Street's strong rally. Some of that bullish sentiment has carried into UK equities, helping to support the benchmark index at the start of the session.

With US equity markets closed for the Independence Day holiday on Friday, 3 July 2026, European data and domestic UK drivers may carry more influence over market direction than usual.

Services PMI adds a note of caution

Attention is centred on the latest UK services PMI data, which has become the key macroeconomic release for European markets today. The weaker services reading adds a note of caution to the otherwise supportive market tone, particularly as investors assess whether the UK economy can maintain enough momentum to support further gains.

That leaves the FTSE 100 needing to build more of its own momentum through the session. Investors will be watching closely to see whether the index can continue its gradual move towards the previous record-high zone around 10,900 to 10,950. A supportive macro backdrop could help drive another leg higher, although trading volumes may remain subdued because of the US market closure.

:
FTSE 100 starts around 10,490 as investors await UK PMI data

FTSE 100 starts around 10,490 as investors await UK PMI data

The FTSE 100 started the second half around 10,490 points as investors watched UK PMI data, Associated British Foods, Topps Tiles and consumer demand signals after Nike's cautious update.

The Week Ahead: Global PMI data, Micron earnings, US PCE - Getty 2222120601

The Week Ahead: Global PMI data, Micron earnings, US PCE

Welcome to Michael Kramer's pick of the key market events to look out for in the week beginning Monday 22 June.

The Week Ahead: Nike earnings, ISM manufacturing, US jobs report

The Week Ahead: Nike earnings, ISM manufacturing, US jobs report

Welcome to Michael Kramer’s pick of the key market events to look out for in the week beginning Monday 29 June.

PersonalInstitutionalGroupProfessional
CMC-Markets stacked 222x100 navy20@2x FOOTERMulti-Asset Platform

JOIN US

DOWNLOAD OUR APP

With our intuitive trading apps, you can keep an eye on the markets and your open positions on the go

Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 70% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CMC Markets is a reference to CMC Markets Germany GmbH. CMC Markets Germany GmbH is a company licensed and regulated by the Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht (BaFin) under registration number 154814.

Telephone calls and online chat conversations may be recorded and monitored. Apple, iPad, and iPhone are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. App Store is a service mark of Apple Inc. Android is a trademark of Google Inc. This website uses cookies to obtain information about your general internet usage. Removal of cookies may affect the operation of certain parts of this website. Learn about cookies and how to remove them. Portions of this page are reproduced from work created and shared by Google and used according to terms described in the Creative Commons 3.0 Attribution License.

RegulationsLegal documentsImportant informationFraud awarenessVulnerable customers PrivacyCookiesPublic relationsCareers
© 2026 CMC Markets