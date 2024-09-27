Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

European stocks soar on news from China

A statue of a euro symbol.

Written by

CMC Markets

CMC Markets

Best in-house analyst award (dark version)

27 Sep 2024, 10:35

Darren Sinden from educational provider Trade Uni discusses the latest market moves.

European equity indices eclipsed their US peers yesterday, with the Euro Stoxx 50 up 2.4% on the day, the DAX by 1.7%, the CAC 40 by 2.3% and the MIB and IBEX by 1.7% and 1.4% respectively. The catalyst for those gains came from China, in the form of further economic stimulus and monetary easing.

Luxury goods stocks were among the biggest gainers, with LVMH up by 9.88%, Hermes by 9.1% and Kering by 9.61%. Industrials were also better, with Siemens up by 5.33%, BMW up by 3.81% and Mercedes-Benz by 3.27%, driven by hopes of a rebound in economic activity in the world's second-biggest economy. In the US, the S&P 500 finished the day up by 0.4%, the Nasdaq 100 by 0.7%, and the Dow by 0.6%.

On a sector level, the news from China did have an effect stateside. The materials sector was up by 1.97%, with every stock in the sector finishing up on the day, including stocks such as Albemarle (9.92%) and Freeport-McMoRan (7.45%). However, US consumer discretionary stocks eked out a modest 0.14% gain on the day, though gaming groups Wynn Resorts and Las Vegas Sands were up by 8.2% and 7.99% respectively and Norwegian Cruise Lines added 4.41%, while Ralph Lauren was up by 4.38%, posting a new 20-year high in the process. Those gains, however, were offset by flat performance at the likes of Amazon, Tesla and Airbnb.

Super Micro Computer's share price sank by 12.17% on reports that the US authorities were going to investigate accounting practices at the firm; practices that were recently called into question by short sellers. At one point this year SMCI had been up by more than 300%, but the year-to-date gains in the stock now stand at just 41.56%.

The Japanese yen has been active this morning with USD/JPY trading up to ¥143 as former defence minister Shigeru Ishiba won the leadership contest in Japan's ruling party to become the prime minister-elect. He is expected to favour policies promoting economic stimulus and fiscal expansion (government spending). Despite the talk of stimulus in Asia, European commodity markets are looking restrained this morning. WTI crude oil is up by 0.22%, Brent by 0.13%. Gold is down by 0.22%, silver by 0.43% and copper by 0.43%. 10-year US treasury bond yields stand at 3.785%.

The highlight on the macroeconomic calendar today is the US personal consumption and expenditure report, due out at 1.30pm (UK time). US consumers account for around 67% of US GDP and their activities can impact inflation, which feeds into interest rate policy.


Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

Latest from CMC

