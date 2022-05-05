Chart of the day – a potential further rebounding of Bitcoin

Cryptocurrencies took a ride on the global risk assets’ relief rally overnight., together with a slew of positive news. ApeCoin surged 10% after Tesla’s CEO, Elon Musk changed his Twitter profile photo to an image featuring a collection of a Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT. Moreover, the French stock market’s regulator, AMF, approved Binance as a registered operator to provide its crypto exchange services in France, which is the first EU country to allow this form of digital asset trading. Bitcoin jumped more than 4%, and Ethereum rose 5% during the same timeframe.

From a technical perspective, Bitcoin is on the course for a potential near-term bottom reversal, heading toward the January high.

Bitcoin – Daily (A potential further rebounding at the ascending trendline)

Bitcoin rebounded at the bottom band of the ascending channel, the upside momentum is most likely to continue with a bullish breakout on the 20-day moving average, pricing at 39,800, and heading to the next potential long target at the 50-day moving average at 41,560.

Key technical elements:

A bullish crossover from the oversold territory in Stochastic, suggests the downtrend may have bottomed out.

A potential golden cross forms ahead in MACD, suggesting the bullish momentum is mounting.

Key price levels:

Supports: 37,500 (the near-term support at yesterday’s low), 32,945 (pivot support to divide uptrend and downtrend)

Resistances: 41,560 (the key intraday resistance, also the Fibonacci retracement of 23.60% connecting from the high on the 10 November 2021 to the low on the 24 January 2022), 46, 645 (Fib. 38.20%), 50, 886 (Fib. 50.00%, also the upper band of the ascending channel)



Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.