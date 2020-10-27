Carnage seen in US stocks while Asia outperformed

European and US stocks had caught the “risk-off bug” yesterday due to the impending stringent measures imposed by several European governments to combat an alarming rate of rising coronavirus infection cases seen in Europe. Also, US fiscal stimulus optimism had flipped to pessimism where negotiation among stakeholders remained stuck in a gridlock as time was running out to hammer out a deal before the November 03 US presidential election.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 tumbled by -1.9% and -1.6% respectively while the Russell 2000 underperformed with a loss of -2.2%, the steepest decline seen in four weeks. In addition, across the board selling were seen in the US sectors except for the defensive Utilities (-0.05%, almost unchanged). The worst performances were value oriented stocks; Materials (-2.5%), Industrials (-2.5%) and Energy (-3.5%), an evidence that sentiment and flow can alter the dynamics in a short period of time.

Over to the foreign exchange market, the US dollar did not have a massive safe heaven bid as the US Dollar Index inched up by +0.3% to 93.07, still below its four-week high. Also, the JPY, another safe heaven proxy currency did not get bided up where the USD/JPY ended yesterday’s US session almost unchanged at 104.83, still above its 104.40/104.00 medium-term range support in place since July 31 2020.

No significant movement was seen in Gold futures (COMEX) where it continued to trade sideways below its 1940 range resistance in place since Oct 06 2020. Even though US Treasuries had recorded modest gains that pushed the 10-year yield down by four basis points to 0.801% but still managed to hold above the former range resistance from June 16 2020 now turns support at 0.784%. Hence, the movement seen among cross assets did not indicate a massive risk-off scenario yet.

Over to Asia, key benchmark stock indices had started off on a better footing (at this time of the writing) compared to the carnage seen overnight in US stocks as losses were muted with Hong Kong’s market resumed its trading from a public holiday closure yesterday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 (-0.25%), South Korea’s KOSPI 200 (+0.02%), Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index (-0.3%) & Hang Seng Technology Index (+1.38%). China’s CSI 300 (+0.22%). Underperformers were Singapore’s Straits Times Index (-0.45%) and Australia’s ASX 200 (-1.7%).

One of the main reasons for the general outperformance of Asian stocks especially China related technology constitute stocks in the Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Technology Index was due to the positive feedback loop triggered by impending mega Alibaba’s Ant Group IPO that had finalised its pricing for its dual listing; Shanghai leg (CNY68.8 per share) and Hong Kong leg (HKD80 per share), total capital to be rise will be around US$34.5 billion which is going to be the world’s largest IPO. Its Hong Kong leg IPO will start trading on November 05, two days after the US presidential election while the Shanghai leg’s start date has yet to be confirmed.

Events To Watch

Microsoft Q3 earnings after US session close today; the first of the “Big Tech” firms to announce earnings result this week. Census estimates polled by FactSet are expecting revenue of US$35.76 billion (up by 8% annually) and earnings per share at US$1.54.

US Durable Goods Orders for September; core durable goods orders is expected to grow at 0.4% month-on-month, unchanged from August figure of 0.4% but the slowest growth in five months if September figure comes in at 0.4%.

Chart of the day – Watch the 104.40/104.00 key medium-term support on USD/JPY

Source: CMC Markets platform



