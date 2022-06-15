Bearish divergence seen in WTI

Oil prices seem losing steam ahead of the Fed decision tomorrow. Recession fears have not only sent stocks into the bear market but capped the surge in the oil price recently. OPEC delegates and industry sources expect the oil demand to drop to 2 million barrels per day in 2023 from 3.36 million in 2022 due to demand destruction by the spiking fuel prices, according to Reuters. From a technical perspective, the crude price may face a short-term downside pressure, as shown in the 4-hourly chart, with a bearish divergence forming ahead, though the long-term uptrend is still intact.

Crude Oil West Texas (WTI), Cash, 4 hourly, CMC markets NG

The divergence moves between the market price and oscillators (MACD, RSI, and Stochastic) provide a bearish element of a potential corrective pullback in the oil price, or a “bearish divergence” pattern, where the price is trending up but the oscillators are trending down. This tells that the upside momentum is fading off and requires corrective retreat. At the same time, two MAs are converging for a death cross, which is also a sell signal, adding to the probability of a downside price movement.

If the bearish divergence has been successfully established, we could see WTI may firstly retest yesterday’s low at 117.12 (Fib. 61.80%), then 112.62 (Fib. 50.00%).

Otherwise, if the price reversed the downtrend and clear the intraday resistance at 120. 50, where the MAs converged, it may continue the uptrend and hit the recent high at 123.94.



Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.