Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 78% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Banks slip back on windfall tax chatter

Lloyds and NatWest under pressure

Written by

Michael Hewson

CHIEF MARKET ANALYST

19 Oct 2022, 08:40

After an initially positive start for European markets in early trade, those gains seem to be slowly slipping away, with UK banks on the back foot, on reports that the new chancellor of the exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, is weighing a further windfall tax on banks and energy companies to help plug a £40bn hole in the public finances.

For the banking sector, this would be on top of a corporation tax rate that is due to rise to 25% next year, as well as an 8% bank surcharge, while oil companies have an effective tax rate of 65% on their UK profits. This comes across as hugely short-sighted, as well as completely self-defeating, at a time when the government should be looking to encourage investment into the UK economy.

It is true that banks look set to make higher profits from the rise in interest rates, as well as reserves from overnight deposits held at the Bank of England, but they are also likely to have to make further provision for impairments as the UK economy deteriorates over the next 12 months.

It seems ludicrous to double down on windfall taxes on a sector that dares to make too much in the way of profit. It’s also an odd way to encourage longer-term investment into the UK economy, which is crying out for inward investment.

As far as oil companies are concerned, it’s all very well tendering new licences in the North Sea for oil and gas extraction to deal with soaring energy prices, but if you’re then going to hammer those same companies on any profits they make, why on earth would the oil companies put in the investment to extract that resource? With an effective tax rate of 65% already, the margins for doing so are already slim.

Among the biggest fallers are Lloyds and NatWest, given that most of their profits come from UK operations. The banks are due to report their Q3 numbers next week. 


Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

Latest from CMC

News

Netflix share price surges as subscriber growth rebounds

After two successive quarters of negative subscriber growth, paid memberships rebounded in Q3 by 2.41m subscribers, well above expectations of just over 1m,

19 Oct 2022
News

UK CPI expected to move back above 10%
News

Wall Street extends gains amid earnings optimism with Netflix blowing away expectations
News

Falling yields continue to support equity market gains

Related articles

News

Netflix share price surges as subscriber growth rebounds

After two successive quarters of negative subscriber growth, paid memberships rebounded in Q3 by 2.41m subscribers, well above expectations of just over 1m,

19 Oct 2022
News

UK CPI expected to move back above 10%

​European markets finished the day higher for the second day in a row yesterday, although slightly worryingly we closed well off the highs of the day.

19 Oct 2022
News

Wall Street extends gains amid earnings optimism with Netflix blowing away expectations

Netflix’s shares jumped 14% in after-hours trading as the liver streamer strongly beat earnings expectations, which further boosted tech shares in the extended hours

18 Oct 2022
News

Falling yields continue to support equity market gains

This week’s calmer tone is helping to keep European markets on the rise after the volatility of last week, with the FTSE100 popping its head above the 7,000 level for the first time since 7th October.

18 Oct 2022