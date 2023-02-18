Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

APAC Week Ahead: FOMC meeting minutes in focus

fed

Written by

Tina Teng

MARKET ANALYST

18 Feb 2023, 05:10

Wall Street wobbled amid hotter-than-expected US inflation data, with both Dow and S&P 500 finishing lower, while Nasdaq notched higher for the week.  Notably, both UK and the EU markets outperformed, with the FTSE 100 hitting a record high amid cooled inflation data and strong energy stocks’ performance. The APAC region, however, underperformed, due to uncertainties about China’s economic recovery. And both Australian and New Zealand markets finished the week lower during their earnings season with a mixed bag of company results. This week, the FOMC meeting minutes will be a key focus for investors to find clues about Fed’s rate hike path. And another major central bank, RBNZ will hold its first policy meeting in 2023, providing guidance to the local economy.  

Click to enlarge the table 

What are we watching?

  • US bond yields rise: Bond yields rose for the third straight week, suggesting that the Fed is most likely to keep hiking rates for longer and pushing the US dollar higher.
  • Energy prices decline: Both oil and gas prices fell as the US crude inventory rises for the 8-straight week, suggesting demand stays weak, while China’s reopening optimism faded. Natural gas prices fell to the lowest since November 2020 also due to lacklustre demand, while rampant inflation and central banks’ guidance for more rate hikes sparked economic concerns.  
  • Cryptocurrencies jump: Both Bitcoin and Ethereum rose to their highest level since August 2022 due to a short squeeze. The crypto exchanges, including Coinbase and Microstrategy, also jumped 17% and 20%, respectively for the week, along with the digital markets’ advances.

Economic Calendar (20 Feb – 24 Feb) All time is in AU AEST

Click to enlarge the table

 


cmc-mobile-trading-app