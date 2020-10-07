Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

FREE EBOOK

How to Day Trade Stocks & Indices

  • Place your first trade
  • Identify 9 chart patterns
  • Pro strategies step-by-step

You'll also receive our newsletter and other Opto emails in accordance with our privacy policy.

Updates

Will Taylor Wimpey's share price gain from 'generation buy'?

Written by

07 Oct 2020, 15:20 GMT

Taylor Wimpey's share price has been building some impressive gains for investors recently. Since the start of October, the stock had gained close to 5% by yesterday’s close - and continues to climb today - erasing the losses built up over September. Helping boost investor confidence is a booming UK housing market buoyed by government support.

With Taylor Wimpey's [TW] share price still down this year, is the stock a bargain or are the gains about to come to an end?

 

TW. Chart by TradingView

 

What "generation buy" means for Taylor Wimpey's share price

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that he wants to turn 'generation rent' into “generation buy” by encouraging banks to offer 5% mortgages to first-time buyers. Making the announcement at the annual Conservative Party conference, Johnson said it was 'disgraceful' that home ownership among under 40s had plummeted in recent years.

In promising to fix the UK's ‘broken housing market’ Johnson wants to not only build more homes, but make mortgages more affordable. Johnson said that he wanted to create 2 million more homeowners in the biggest shakeup in the housing market since the 1980s.

Johnson was light on details of how he would put this plan into action. Banks have had to set aside billions in impairment charges along with demanding higher deposits over fears new customers won't be able to pay back loans. So, while the announcement is certainly headline-grabbing, investors will need more substance.

Following Johnson's announcement, Taylor Wimpey's share price jumped over 3%.

 

What else is driving Taylor Wimpey's share price gains?

Johnson's announcement is the latest in a series of positive news stories for the housing sector.

October has already seen news that construction accelerated in September. According to IHS Markit, construction PMI came in at 56.8, ahead of the predicted 54.

“Forward-looking indicators point to a sustained rise in activity, with new work increasing at the quickest pace since before the lockdown and sentiment towards the 12-month outlook at its strongest for seven months," said IHS Markit economist Eliot Kerr.

“Forward-looking indicators point to a sustained rise in activity, with new work increasing at the quickest pace since before the lockdown and sentiment towards the 12-month outlook at its strongest for seven months” - IHS Markit economist Eliot Kerr

 

September saw house prices surge 5% month-on-month according to data from Nationwide. Driving this are buyers rushing to take advantage of the stamp duty holiday, before it expires at the end of March and as people reassess their homes during lockdown.

“The rebound reflects a number of factors. Pent-up demand is coming through, with decisions taken to move before lockdown now progressing,” said Robert Gardner, Nationwide’s chief economist. “Behavioural shifts may also be boosting activity as people reassess their housing needs and preferences as a result of life in lockdown,” Gardner added.

On top of that, August saw mortgage approvals hit their highest levels since October 2007. Approvals rose sharply to 84,700, according to the Bank of England. All in all, the housing sector is in rude health. Yet the question remains of whether this is a long-term trend or a bubble.

“Behavioural shifts may also be boosting activity as people reassess their housing needs and preferences as a result of life in lockdown” - Robert Gardner, Nationwide’s chief economist

 

Where next for Taylor Wimpey's share price?

Taylor Wimpey's share price is still down around 50% since its 2 February high. If the flood of good news continues, then the stock could continue to climb. Over the past 3 months, homebuilder ETFs have returned 40% on average, according to ETFdb.com. This is the third-highest return behind the solar and clean energy industries.

Further lockdown measures could reverse this, however, along with Taylor Wimpey's recent gains. In the first half of the year, the homebuilder reported a £16.1m operating loss, down from the £311.9m profit in the same period last year. While second half-year losses will be better, Taylor Wimpey isn't home and dry.

Among the analysts tracking Taylor Wimpey on Yahoo Finance, the stock carries an average £187.15 share price target. Hitting this would see a 64% upside on the current share price, based on 6 October’s close. Of the 15 analysts offering recommendations, 1 rates the stock a Strong Buy, while 8 rate it a Buy.

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.

The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein.

*Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.

Continue reading for FREE

Join the 40,000+ subscribers getting market-moving news every week.

Written by

Free ebook

Tricks of the trade: 7 interviews with the world’s top traders

Get it now

Latest from OPTO

Updates

Is Beyond Meat Still A Tasty Investment?

This plant-based meat company has global ambitions to be the future of food but will competitors eat up its market share, and is it a good investment?

07 Oct 2020
Earnings

Will earnings feed Domino’s share price?
Updates

Why is Alphabet’s share price performance underwhelming?
Updates

What’s putting the brakes on Rolls-Royce's share price?

Trade tax-free*

Interested in lower-cost trading? Spread bet on thousands of shares today.

Get started

79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
New

79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
New

Ride the Next Big Trend

Introducing CMC Markets Share Baskets, stock portfolios built around an emerging theme or industry, containing some of the highest performance companies on the planet.

Find out more

ISSUE 8 – OUT NOW

Buy now

  • Why are options traders placing bets on large-cap tech stocks?

  • 5 best investing podcasts in 2020

  • Opto Sessions: Why Russ Mould believes phenomenal change is afoot

  • Opto Sessions: Paul Markham on upcoming investment challenges

  • Opto Sessions: Deborah Fuhr on the popularity of ETFs

Related articles

Updates

Is Beyond Meat Still A Tasty Investment?

This plant-based meat company has global ambitions to be the future of food but will competitors eat up its market share, and is it a good investment?

07 Oct 2020
Earnings

Will earnings feed Domino’s share price?

Investors are watching Domino’s share price as the fast-food giant prepares to deliver its Q3 earnings.

06 Oct 2020
Updates

Why is Alphabet’s share price performance underwhelming?

Alphabet’s share price is not performing as well as other FAANG members – we take a look at why.

06 Oct 2020

Trade tax-free*

Interested in lower-cost trading? Spread bet on thousands of shares today.

Get started

79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

New

Ride the Next Big Trend

Introducing CMC Markets Share Baskets, stock portfolios built around an emerging theme or industry, containing some of the highest performance companies on the planet.

Find out more
New

The Work-From-Home Revolution

Software is keeping the world turning amid unprecedented disruption. Back stocks like Zoom, Microsoft and Slack in one, commission-free trade, with the CMC Markets SaaS Basket.

Find out more
New

Maximise Your Returns

Get 5:1 leverage with a CMC Markets Share Basket - that’s £5 exposure to a handpicked portfolio of the highest performance companies on the planet, for just £1.

Find out more
New

A Handpicked Portfolio

Our expert analysts have identified the trends disrupting the status-quo. Trade the next big thing with CMC Share Baskets, targeted exposure to a theme transforming global markets, in one, commission-free trade.

Find out more

7 Interviews with the world's best traders

Learn about the techniques and strategies used by expert traders

Get it now