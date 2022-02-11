Will investors reward PayPal’s revised customer addition strategy?

P ayPal [PYPL] stocks took a hit last week after the payments giant announced mixed Q4 FY21 results and a downbeat first-quarter forecast on 1 February, causing the share price to plunge 24% in its worst ever trading day.

The worst news was the sharp fall in user additions, which nearly halved from earlier expectations after PayPal decided to spring clean its ‘illegitimate’ users. The company CEO said recent promotional programmes had led to a spike in unused accounts.

Yet, all is not lost for the stock. “While we expect shares to naturally be penalised in the near term, and PYPL is clearly back to being a ‘show me’ story, [there are] reasons to maintain a ‘buy’ rating,” wrote Bank of America in a note to investors seen by Opto.

The investment advisor listed four: the recent dip in share price presents a dip buying opportunity; business growth excluding eBay is still pegged at 20% per year; the new customer acquisition strategy should lower costs for the company; and PayPal still has a high cash flow and strong balance sheet.

In its fourth quarter PayPal generated quarterly revenue of $6.92bn, beating consensus estimates of $6.87bn, and delivered a total payment volume (TPV) of $339.5bn for the three months, a year-on-year growth of 23% on a spot and currency-neutral basis.

Adjusted earnings per share for Q4 came in at $1.11, marginally lower than analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12.

PayPal expects Q1 FY22 non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.87, falling short of the forecast $1.16. First-quarter revenue is predicted to grow at 6%, much slower than the consensus expectations of 11.7%.

A gloomy outlook

The firm now forecasts 2022 full-year revenue growth of between 15% and 17% on a spot and currency-neutral basis, compared with analysts’ estimates of 17.9%.

The gloomy outlook for Q1 revenue and profits reflects the ongoing impact of eBay’s [EBAY] decision to ditch PayPal’s payments service and transition to a direct vendor payment platform.

There is a more worrying trend. John Rainey, PayPal’s chief financial officer, said in the second half of the December quarter the company saw less-than-expected spending from its lower income and middle class users. This was largely because of inflation and the tapering of pandemic-related stimulus that put money in the hands of these classes, he added. The reduced spending spilled over into January.

“That’s given us a reason to be cautious on our outlook for 2022,” Rainey said. “Certainly, we hope to outperform that outlook, but we want to be balanced and measured and make sure that we’ve got proper range on the outcomes that we could anticipate.”

End of an era for PayPal

eBay acquired PayPal in 2002 to manage its payments but the two firms split in 2015, with PayPal ending its operating agreement with the online marketplace. Since then, eBay has been gradually moving towards its own payment system, which has hurt PayPal’s transaction volumes.

CEO Dan Schulman said in a conference call with analysts that he expects eBay’s transition to put $600m of revenue under pressure in the first half of 2022, but he hopes to “stop adjusting for eBay” in the second half of the year.

Schulman told CNBC that PayPal took “a measured approach” to guidance, but revenue should accelerate in H2 on the strength of the company’s “core results”.

Readjusting user growth strategy

Net new active accounts, a measure for the number of PayPal users, missed the company’s previous targets in the fourth quarter. The lower total was partly due to the 4.5 million ‘illegitimate’ accounts that joined during incentive campaigns. Cash bonuses are some of the offers used by tech and finance firms to lure users to their apps.

PayPal’s user base totalled 426 million in Q4, falling materially short of the 750 million total accounts goal it set last year. The company now expects to add between 15 million and 20 million new accounts by the end of 2022. Though this is considerably below its original target, Rainey said that the focus will be on “sustainable growth and driving engagement” rather than purely on gaining new users.

PayPal share price is reeling from the sharp change and has tumbled 32.3% since the 1 February announcement to close at $119.02 on 10 February.

The company’s shares have fallen 36.9% since the beginning of 2022, compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.5% over the same period.

Analysts have mixed views

Analysts are divided on the longer-term outlook for PayPal stocks.

Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets analysts lowered their price target from $315 to $215. BTIG downgraded the stock to ‘neutral’ and removed its $270 price target, calling PayPal a “show me" story, much like Bank of America.

Analysts on MarketScreener seem to side with the latter. Out of 47 analysts polled, 25 recommend a ‘buy’ on PayPal shares with an average price target of $182.54, an upside of 48.5% from the 10 February closing price.

