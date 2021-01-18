Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

76% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

FREE EBOOK

How to Day Trade Stocks & Indices

  • Place your first trade
  • Identify 9 chart patterns
  • Pro strategies step-by-step

You'll also receive our newsletter and other Opto emails in accordance with our privacy policy. This form is protected by reCaptcha

Don't miss out

Get our FREE Day Trading guide

+ Pro-trader interviews

You'll also receive our newsletter and other Opto emails in accordance with our privacy policy. This form is protected by reCaptcha

FREE Trading guide

Including Day trading strategy examples

+ Pro-trader interviews

You'll also receive our newsletter and other Opto emails in accordance with our privacy policy. This form is protected by reCaptcha

Updates

Will General Motors’ share price outpace Tesla’s share price in 2021?

Written by

18 Jan 2021, 17:30 GMT

General Motors’ [GM] share price trundled along last year, delivering shareholders a steady, if unspectacular, 14% gain. This may be disappointing given GM’s early prominence in the US electric vehicle (EV) market and the theme’s upwards trajectory in 2020. Tesla’s [TSLA] share price, meanwhile, saw a 684% increase last year, making it the most highly valued automobile company in the world, and rival EV manufacturer Nio’s [NIO] share price jumped an impressive 1,288%.

Despite Tesla and Nio’s phenomenal runs, they have also become poster children for a potentially overextended bull market. For investors considering involvement with the EV theme, industry mainstay GM could be a better bet.

 

Why could GM's share price benefit from EV investment?

GM’s shift to cleaner automobiles started in the spring of 2020, when it announced it would invest $20bn in EV production by 2025. At the time, Bank of America Global Research described the shift away from its more profitable petrol fleet as a “near term” risk, but acknowledged battery-powered vehicles are where the market is inevitably heading. 

“The very active shift GM is making shows the confidence that they have to move where the market is going,” BoA analyst John Murphy said during a conference call in June.

In November, GM said it would have 30 EV models on the market by 2025. These would range from standard family cars to more luxury options. To get there, GM increased the amount it plans to invest to $27bn.

“We are pivoting to a growth strategy. We are committed to fighting for EV market share in North America until we are number one,” Mary Barra, CEO, told investors in November.

 

"We are pivoting to a growth strategy. We are committed to fighting for EV market share in North America until we are number one" - Mary Barra, GM CEO

 

It’s no surprise that GM is ramping up investment in the EV theme. Research from IDTechEx shows that EVs will make up 80% of the worldwide automobile market by 2040. Adding impetus are US president-elect Joe Biden’s plans to invest heavily in clean energy and European cities adopting emission fines at an increasing rate. 

 

Where next for GM’s share price?

The final answer as to which company will dominate the US EV market could ultimately come down to price. Battery technology is expected to make EVs as affordable as petrol vehicles between 2022 and 2024. 

According to the Financial Times, Emmanuel Rosner, a Deutsche Bank analyst, predicts GM will get battery costs down to circa $75 per kilowatt-hour by 2025. While that’s well below the 2019 average of $156 KWh, it’s higher than Tesla’s target of $50 by the same year. 

Still, as an established, profitable business, GM’s share price trades at a reasonable 7.84 price to earnings multiple, compared to Tesla’s 222.79X. GM’s share price is also lower in real terms — as of 15 January’s close, GM cost $49.97 per share, while Tesla sat at $826.16 per share. While Tesla has had a head start in the space, EVs will become the core business for all major car manufacturers. Given the scope of GM’s investment plans and its current share price, it could be a decent option for cost conscious investors looking to buy into the shift to EVs.

“GM continues to execute well on its Core and Future businesses, and remains one of the best positioned companies in our coverage over the long run,” Bank of America analyst John Murphy wrote in a note to investors last year. 

 

"GM continues to execute well on its Core and Future businesses, and remains one of the best positioned companies in our coverage over the long run" - John Murphy, BoA analyst

 

Murphy rates the car manufacturer a buy, with a $72 target for GM’s share price. The analyst also has a $900 target on Tesla’s share price. Among the analysts tracking the stock on the Financial Times, GM has a median $51.50 price target — a slight 3% upside on its price through 15 January’s close. Tesla’s median target on the same site is $483, which would see a 41.5% downside on its current price (as of 15 January’s close). 

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.

The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein.

*Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

Written by

Free ebook

Tricks of the trade: 7 interviews with the world’s top traders

Get it now

Latest from OPTO

Updates

Could Lululemon’s share price really hit $500?

Having upped fourth quarter guidance, Lululemon’s most optimistic Wall Street forecast could be within reach.

18 Jan 2021
Updates

How can CRISPR and Teladoc's share prices help ARKK?
Earnings

Why should investors watch Netflix’s share price ahead of earnings?
Fund Watch

Who’s playing the Global X Video Games & Esports ETF?
New

79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
New

Ride the Next Big Trend

Introducing CMC Markets Share Baskets, stock portfolios built around an emerging theme or industry, containing some of the highest performance companies on the planet.

Find out more

ISSUE 8 – OUT NOW

Buy now

  • Why are options traders placing bets on large-cap tech stocks?

  • 5 best investing podcasts in 2020

  • Opto Sessions: Why Russ Mould believes phenomenal change is afoot

  • Opto Sessions: Paul Markham on upcoming investment challenges

  • Opto Sessions: Deborah Fuhr on the popularity of ETFs

Related articles

Updates

Could Lululemon’s share price really hit $500?

Having upped fourth quarter guidance, Lululemon’s most optimistic Wall Street forecast could be within reach.

18 Jan 2021
Updates

How can CRISPR and Teladoc's share prices help ARKK?

Some analysts have suggested the biotech disruptors could boost the high-performing ARK Innovation ETF.

18 Jan 2021
Earnings

Why should investors watch Netflix’s share price ahead of earnings?

As the streaming giant prepares its Q4 earnings results, we unpack some things to watch for those interested in Netflix’s share price.

18 Jan 2021
New

Trade the Next Big Trend

Introducing CMC Markets Share Baskets, stock portfolios built around an emerging theme or industry, containing some of the highest performance companies on the planet.

Find out more
New

The Work-From-Home Revolution

Software is keeping the world turning amid unprecedented disruption. Back stocks like Zoom, Microsoft and Slack in one, commission-free trade, with the CMC Markets SaaS Basket.

Find out more
New

£5 Exposure for £1

Trade a CMC Markets Share Basket with 5:1 leverage – that’s £5 exposure for just £1 when you trade with a CMC Spread betting or CFD account. Leverage amplifies profit/loss.

Find out more
New

A Handpicked Portfolio

Our expert analysts have identified the trends disrupting the status-quo. Trade the next big thing with CMC Share Baskets, targeted exposure to a theme transforming global markets, in one, commission-free trade.

Find out more

7 Interviews with the world's best traders

Learn about the techniques and strategies used by expert traders

Get it now