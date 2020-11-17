Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

FREE EBOOK

How to Day Trade Stocks & Indices

  • Place your first trade
  • Identify 9 chart patterns
  • Pro strategies step-by-step

You'll also receive our newsletter and other Opto emails in accordance with our privacy policy. This form is protected by reCaptcha

Updates

Will analysts increase Lloyds’ share price target?

Written by

17 Nov 2020, 16:35 GMT

Lloyds’ [LLOY] share price shot up over 25% last week as the FTSE 100 enjoyed its best week since April. Providing the boost was Pfizer [PFE] and BioNTech’s vaccine breakthrough, which brought hope that the UK economy might bounce back quicker than anticipated from the pandemic. 

Commenting on the FTSE 100’s performance, Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, told the Guardian “Investors’ perspective on the outlook has definitely been shifted in a positive direction by the vaccine breakthroughs and there is the promise of more news in this area in the weeks to come.” 

At the end of Friday, Lloyds' share price was within touching distance of its 37p average analyst price target on the Financial Times. If this rally has legs, the next question is whether analysts are going to up their price targets on Lloyds’ share price.

 

LLOY Chart by TradingView

 

Will Lloyds’ share price target go higher?

Of all the UK banks, Lloyds has the best potential re-rating upside. That’s according to Credit Suisse, with the caveat that this is dependent on a successful coronavirus vaccine coming to market in the next few months. Pfizer has said that it is able to produce 10 million doses by the end of the year, with another 30 million ordered. Also back on the table, according to the Swiss bank, is the possibility of dividend payouts. 

“With a successful vaccine, we think regulators will be more willing to allow banks to pay a normalised dividend for 2020, as well as some catch-up for 2019,” an analyst at Credit Suisse wrote in a note to clients.

Credit Suisse has a Buy rating on Lloyds’ share price, along with a 40p price target on the stock. UBS and Morgan Stanley are more bullish with a 45p price target.

The coronavirus has been one of the major hurdles analysts have pointed to for current targets on Lloyds’ share price. With more certainty about when a vaccine will be rolled out, analysts may want to reevaluate their price targets on the bank.

 

Possible targets for Lloyds’ share price

Much has been made of the fact that Lloyds’ share price has been cut in half this year. While shareholders might be optimistic that it will eventually head back to its 52-week high of 73.66p — a huge 107% upside on 16 November’s closing price — that might not be the most realistic level, at least in the short term.

Even before the pandemic took hold, Lloyds’ share price was under pressure. Late February saw the stock enter a steep decline. Triggering this were annual results that revealed a 26% drop in pre-tax profit caused by PPI claims. March then saw the coronavirus pandemic take-hold of the markets, with Lloyds’ share price bottoming out at 27.73p on 3 April.

On 20 February — the day the bank announced its 2019 results — Lloyds’ share price was trading at 55.99p. Returning to this level would represent a 57.3% upside on the current share price. A decent gain and, perhaps, a more realistic target.

 

Possible tailwinds

The performance of the UK economy is what affects Lloyds’ share price the most. A vaccine offers hope that the economy can rebound faster than initially anticipated. Helping the rally is news that the UK economy grew at a record quarterly rate of more than 15% over the summer. 

Yet, investors will need to temper enthusiasm from that success with the fact that September saw a slowdown in growth as fears of a second wave increased. Bank of England figures suggest that GDP will continue to fall in the last 3 months of the year. Other factors, including a slowdown in the housing market and a rise in unemployment, will also nag at Lloyds’ share price.

Andrew Bailey at the BoE said the vaccine advance is “very encouraging” for the UK economy. Speaking at the Financial Times’ Global Boardroom event last week, Bailey suggested that the developments in vaccine trials should limit the amount of structural changes needed in the UK economy. However, Bailey went on to say the BoE’s predictions that the economy won’t return to post-pandemic levels until the first half of 2022 still hold true.

The last time Lloyds was trading around its current level was June, with a highpoint of 38.12p on 8 June. This could represent the first target to break. 

 

Market cap £25.22bn
EPS (TTM) 1.00
PE ratio (TTM) 35.61
Quarterly revenue growth (YoY) -18.8%

Lloyds' share price vitals, Yahoo Finance, 17 November 2020

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.

The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein.

*Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.

Continue reading for FREE

Join the 40,000+ subscribers getting market-moving news every week.

  • Unsubscribe anytime
  • This form is protected by reCaptcha
  • Privacy policy

Written by

Free ebook

Tricks of the trade: 7 interviews with the world’s top traders

Get it now

Latest from OPTO

Fund Watch

Has The ARK Innovation Fund ETF Finally Sprung A Leak?

The ARK Innovation Fund ETF, which has become synonymous with disruptive growth stocks, looks like it’s going to take a big hit.

17 Nov 2020
Earnings

Home Depot’s share price capitalises on a year of improvement
Earnings

Will Walmart’s share price bag another earnings beat?
Earnings

Can Nio’s share price continue to surge on record deliveries?
New

79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
New

Ride the Next Big Trend

Introducing CMC Markets Share Baskets, stock portfolios built around an emerging theme or industry, containing some of the highest performance companies on the planet.

Find out more

ISSUE 8 – OUT NOW

Buy now

  • Why are options traders placing bets on large-cap tech stocks?

  • 5 best investing podcasts in 2020

  • Opto Sessions: Why Russ Mould believes phenomenal change is afoot

  • Opto Sessions: Paul Markham on upcoming investment challenges

  • Opto Sessions: Deborah Fuhr on the popularity of ETFs

Related articles

Earnings

Home Depot’s share price capitalises on a year of improvement

While the coronavirus pandemic has left many industries on shaky ground, the home improvement business is booming and Home Depot’s share price is along for the ride.

17 Nov 2020
Earnings

Will Walmart’s share price bag another earnings beat?

The world’s biggest retailer still looks like a safe bet for investors ahead of its third-quarter earnings announcement. How will Walmart’s share price react to the results?

17 Nov 2020
Earnings

Can Nio’s share price continue to surge on record deliveries?

Alongside record-breaking vehicle deliveries, Nio’s share price has soared this year, but how will third-quarter earnings affect the stock?

17 Nov 2020
New

Ride the Next Big Trend

Introducing CMC Markets Share Baskets, stock portfolios built around an emerging theme or industry, containing some of the highest performance companies on the planet.

Find out more
New

The Work-From-Home Revolution

Software is keeping the world turning amid unprecedented disruption. Back stocks like Zoom, Microsoft and Slack in one, commission-free trade, with the CMC Markets SaaS Basket.

Find out more
New

Maximise Your Returns

Get 5:1 leverage with a CMC Markets Share Basket - that’s £5 exposure to a handpicked portfolio of the highest performance companies on the planet, for just £1.

Find out more
New

A Handpicked Portfolio

Our expert analysts have identified the trends disrupting the status-quo. Trade the next big thing with CMC Share Baskets, targeted exposure to a theme transforming global markets, in one, commission-free trade.

Find out more

7 Interviews with the world's best traders

Learn about the techniques and strategies used by expert traders

Get it now