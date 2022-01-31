Why is the AMD share price nosediving ahead of earnings?

T he Advanced Micro Devices [AMD] share price could be on track for a much-needed post-earnings bounce, as analysts forecast growth for its fourth quarter (Q4) and 2021 full-year results.

The semiconductor company is expected to report a 39.4% and 44.2% year-over-year increase in revenue and earnings, respectively, when it announces results on 1 February. According to forecasts polled by Zacks Equity Research, Wall Street expects quarterly revenue to be $4.5bn, up from $3.2bn in the same quarter a year ago.

Meanwhile, earnings are pegged to come in at $0.75 per share, which would mark a significant rise from the $0.52 per share posted in the year-ago quarter. While the company has surpassed both revenue and profit consensus estimates in the past six quarters, the AMD share price has only seen a post-earnings bounce twice in that time, MarketWatch reports.

AMD share price reverses gains

The AMD stock price soared 56.9% in 2021. The stock’s stellar annual performance meant it had gained 1,168.9% over the past five years, outperforming the 112.8% return from the S&P 500 by more than 10 times. AMD shares have even beaten rival Nvidia [NVDA], which saw its share price increase by 1,016.6% over the same five-year period.

Despite such a strong performance, the AMD share price has been trading lower ahead of its Q4 earnings release — the stock was up 1.7% in premarket trading on 31 January. Shares in the company have been under some pressure and had fallen by 26.8% year-to-date at the close on 28 January. Nvidia’s share price was also down 22.3% since the start of 2022.

Tech stocks, in general, have been hit by fears over inflation, rising interest rates and the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2022. But the recent fall in the AMD share price could be an attractive entry point for investors if the company announces good growth metrics in its upcoming earnings.

Growth in computing provides a tailwind

When the chipmaker reported a 54% year-over-year increase in revenue to $4.3bn during Q3 earnings on 26 October last year, the AMD share price gained 0.5% off the back of the strong results. The company’s largest segment by revenue continued to be its computing and graphics division, generating $2.4bn (up 44% year-over-year), which accounted for 55.6% of total sales during the quarter.

$4.3billion AMD's Q3 revenues were a 54% increase year-over-year

Up until the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, the personal computing market was in a secular decline. However, the rise in working from home, online shopping, gaming and remote learning helped lift sales of computers and personal electronics, which benefited AMD considerably.

Last year, the company upgraded its outlook for the next few quarters on the back of its rapid expansion. Upon the announcement of its Q3 results, the company said it believes the growth can continue and forecast Q4 revenue to be approximately $4.5bn, representing an increase of around 39% on the previous year and 4% on the previous quarter. AMD also forecast full-year 2021 sales would increase by 65%, up from the previous guidance of 60%, driven by growth across all its businesses.

AMD’s Xilinx acquisition

After much anticipation, AMD’s is expecting to complete its acquisition of Xilinx [XLNX] in the first few months of 2022. The deal will enhance the company’s portfolio of products as well as strengthen its data centre business.

The purchase is expected to increase the number of chips AMD produces, giving it a competitive edge over its rival Intel [INTC]. Xilinx has strong profitability and cash flow margins, which could help to strengthen AMD’s financial position. The AMD share price increased by 18.8% in the fortnight after the purchase was announced on 27 October.

Chinese regulators approved AMD’s $35bn acquisition of Xilinx on 27 January, according to Bloomberg. Any further comments regarding the deal are expected to be released when it reports its Q4 earnings.

$35billion Total valuation of AMD's acquisition of Xilinx, approved by Chinese regulators 27 January

Mixed views for the AMD share price

Analysts have a consensus ‘outperform’ rating for the AMD stock, according to MarketScreener. As part of the bullish outlook, investment bank Barclays upgraded its price target from $135 to $148 and reiterated an ‘overweight’ rating.

However, not all believe AMD’s success can continue this year. Analyst Harsh Kumar at Piper Sandler downgraded the stock from ‘overweight’ to ‘neutral’, with a reduced 12-month price target of $130 per share, according to Business Insider. Kumar expressed several areas of concern, including a fall in the personal computing market.

The Piper Sandler analyst also isn’t’ confident that AMD will be able to continue its growth momentum into the second half of the year due to weakening orders and the diminishing cash flow from the Xilinx acquisition.

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein. *Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.