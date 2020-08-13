Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

FREE EBOOK

How to Day Trade Stocks & Indices

  • Place your first trade
  • Identify 9 chart patterns
  • Pro strategies step-by-step

You'll also receive our newsletter and other Opto emails in accordance with our privacy policy.

Columnists

Why are options traders placing bets on large-cap tech stocks?

13 Aug 2020, 16:45 GMT

Traders that want to identify broad trends across industry groups should be looking at options flow.

Goldman Sachs recently released a report detailing why it’s critical now more than ever for portfolio managers to monitor the options market, which is currently experiencing record volumes, having gained 77% in the first six weeks of 2020 alone.

Investors can gain a lot of insight from options positioning, such as directional expectations, timing of expected moves, and the volatility or magnitude expected for a move. If tracked closely, the impact of large trades often lasts through expiration as market makers adjust their positions in order to hedge their exposure.

This delta-hedging will often exacerbates stock moves further, while gamma is also a contributing factor.

On 5 August, for example, a clear trend could be seen, with several massive trades in large-cap tech firms. Each stock was positioned in upside call spreads for October and November with over $200m net paid. The names in focus were Microsoft [MSFT], Alphabet [GOOGL], Salesforce [CRM], Amazon [AMZN], Facebook [FB] and Adobe [ADBE]. The details of the trades can be seen below:

 

Source: OptionsHawk Notable Options Database

 

And then on 8/7 large buyers opened positions in July 2021 call options across these names as detailed below, for over $80M, taking an even longer term bullish view.

 

Source: OptionsHawk Notable Options Database

 

There are a few things we can take away from such trades.

First, we can see that they are bullish vertical call spreads that are anticipating upward movement in these stocks.

Second, the positions are expiring mainly in November, so these moves are expected over the next three to four months.

Lastly, in terms of magnitude, we can assess the closing prices of these stocks on 5 August and the upper strike of the vertical to conclude that this large investor sees a 10–15% upside in the stocks.

I believe it’s important to understand the why behind such moves, so I have a better understanding for the rationale of the positioning. All of these stocks have been top performers in 2020 — Amazon’s share price is up 70% year-to-date (through 10 August), Adobe is up 34%, Microsoft is up 32%, Facebook is up 28%, Salesforce is up 21% and Alphabet is up 11% in the same period.

70%

Amazon's YTD share price rise

  

These are also names that are largely centred around the strength of the cloud computing sector, which has benefitted from the pandemic and the resultant acceleration of corporate digital transformation. These stocks are also more fairly valued than other high-flying tech sector peers, such as Zoom [ZM] and Twilio [TWLO], and are therefore deemed a safer way for cautious investors to participate in the tech industry trend.

These companies are all major cash generators with sizeable cash holdings that could look to mergers or acquisitions before year-end as well —Microsoft is eyeing a deal with TikTok, for example. I suspect we could see more deals involving these companies before the year is out.

Indeed, many of these tech leaders are extended near-term and will likely provide better entry on pullbacks when the stocks near 21- or 55-day moving averages. However, pullbacks are opportunities, as positioning suggests new highs will come over the next three to four months.

Continue reading for FREE

Join the 30,000+ subscribers getting market-moving news every week.

Written by

Free ebook

Tricks of the trade: 7 interviews with the world’s top traders

Get it now

Latest from OPTO

Podcast/Book

Opto Sessions: Why Russ Mould believes phenomenal change is afoot

In this week’s episode of Opto Sessions, Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, considers the impact of a new market cycle.

13 Aug 2020
Updates

Is Luckin Coffee’s share price a bargain or dead weight?
Earnings

Could JD.com's share price rise 650% on Q2 earnings?
Updates

What Does A Stock Split Mean For Tesla Investors?

Trade tax-free*

Interested in lower-cost trading? Spread bet on thousands of shares today.

Get started

79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Disclaimer

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.

The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein.

*Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.

Related articles

Podcast/Book

Opto Sessions: Why Russ Mould believes phenomenal change is afoot

In this week’s episode of Opto Sessions, Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, considers the impact of a new market cycle.

13 Aug 2020
Tricks

Opto Sessions: Michele Schneider delves into divergence

In this week’s Opto Sessions, Michele Schneider, co-founder of Marketgauge.com at which she is also the director of trading research and education, considers how investors can position themselves amid a diverging market.

06 Aug 2020
Podcast/Book

Opto Sessions: Paul Markham on upcoming investment challenges

In this week’s episode of Opto Sessions, Paul Markham, one of Newton Investment management’s most experienced global equity managers, explores the major challenges facing investors.

30 Jul 2020

Trade tax-free*

Interested in lower-cost trading? Spread bet on thousands of shares today.

Get started

79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.