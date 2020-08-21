Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

FREE EBOOK

How to Day Trade Stocks & Indices

  • Place your first trade
  • Identify 9 chart patterns
  • Pro strategies step-by-step

You'll also receive our newsletter and other Opto emails in accordance with our privacy policy.

Industry Spotlight

Which is a better investment: Chegg or K12?

21 Aug 2020, 11:40 GMT

COVID-19 has changed all of our lives, and education has been amongst the most affected sectors. With schools shut and third-level institutions operating on a distance-learning basis, there is a great deal of uncertainty about schooling. Much of the country has turned to home-schooling and online resources, a massive boon for both of these companies, but can this last once a vaccine is developed?

This article was originally published on MyWallSt Investing for Everyone.

 

State of play

Chegg (NYSE: CHGG) is a provider of textbook rentals, both in digital and physical formats, as well as online tutoring and other online services for students. In terms of opportunities, the COVID-19 pandemic has helped it solidify its place on the marketplace, becoming a household name in the education sector. It has become an authority for students looking for online resources at this difficult time.

Likewise, K12 (NYSE: LRN) has capitalized on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a provider of homeschooling resources including curricula and other materials distributed digitally, it has been the subject of much interest in the sector. In the five months from March 6 to August 6 2020, its share price increased 140.78% to $49.36 a share; price being the best metric of investor interest.

 

Bull cases

K12’s stock seems like a hot option given the extent to which it has increased its share prices, but a look at its results for the 2020 fiscal year reveals that it posted revenues of $1.04 billion, only a very modest increase compared to revenues of $1.015 billion for the 2019 fiscal year. However, in terms of traffic, the K12.com website saw one million unique visitors in February and March of this year, a 49% increase year-on-year. This kind of traffic is bound to deepen brand recognition and equity. As the COVID-19 pandemic drags on into Fall, K12 itself seems bullish about the future, announcing plans to hire over 1,300 educators for the 2020-2021 academic year. 

On the other hand, the COVID-19 crisis has seen a significant increase in Chegg’s business as well as its stock price. Posting hefty Q2 2020 returns of $126 million, a 57% increase in year-over-year terms, it beat even the most ambitious estimates and goals. In addition to this, Chegg has already proven itself well-able to adapt to circumstances, capitalizing on challenging situations that would cripple other companies. Its original core business was in textbook rental, a logistics-heavy activity with limited returns. Their current subscription-based model readily lends itself to scaling and digital distribution, making it much more potentially profitable, as has been reflected in their returns so far this year, making a company which has so far struggled to reach profitability a much more attractive offering for investors. With a total addressable market (TAM) of 54 million students, amongst which it enjoys 87% brand recognition, there remains a lot of space yet for Chegg to grow.

 

Bears out there

One of the main challenges that Chegg faces is its fast turnover. The majority of students in U.S. colleges spend just three or four years in third-level education, meaning that its brand equity may not prove to be as perennial as other companies in education, such as universities themselves. Historically the company has struggled with profitability, although its pivot away from its logistical-heavy book rental service to intermediary rental services and other online services has done a lot to turn this around. 

The biggest risk to K12’s growth will be the end of the pandemic. People will need to get back to work, and children back to school. Before the pandemic, only some 3.4% of children were homeschooled, and although the change of culture that COVID-19 certainly heralds will be far-reaching, it is hard to imagine this figure going far beyond that as restrictions are inevitably eased and parents return to work. 

 

LRN Chart by TradingView

 

The long-run

It may be that K12 will stay in line with these very respectable earnings over the long term, entrenching itself in the homeschool market for years to come. This is a very specific section of the education sector, with its own very specific set of values and community resources.

On the other hand, Chegg will have to fight to capture the attention of every year of incoming freshmen undergrads, who are a notoriously flighty and volatile consumer group. It could be a great place for your money during the pandemic, but K12 might be a safer long-term bet, especially if it sees a readjustment of their share price.

 

MyWallSt makes it easy for you to pick winning stocks. 

Start your free trial today — it's the best investment you'll ever make.

MyWallSt is a maker of financial investment tools designed to transform anyone into an informed, confident investor. With our award-winning apps and investing services, we'll show you how to get started and beat the market. 

Learn more here.

Continue reading for FREE

Join the 30,000+ subscribers getting market-moving news every week.

Written by

Free ebook

Tricks of the trade: 7 interviews with the world’s top traders

Get it now

Latest from OPTO

Podcast/Book

Opto Sessions: Gregory Zuckerman’s persons of interest

In the latest episode of Opto Sessions, Gregory Zuckerman, special writer at The Wall Street Journal, on the fascinating subjects of his reporting.

20 Aug 2020
Updates

MyWallSt’s Top 3 Competitors To Alibaba, Ranked
Columnists

What investment opportunities are in the booming e-bike market?
Market Outlook

Why Wall Street’s top analysts back Square and Alteryx’s share prices

Trade tax-free*

Interested in lower-cost trading? Spread bet on thousands of shares today.

Get started

79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Disclaimer

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.

The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein.

*Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.

Related articles

Profile

What does Warren Buffett find so interesting about Bank of America’s share price?

Warren Buffett has been on a rare spending spree — dropping $2.1bn on Bank of America’s share prices. What does he see in the bank's future?

20 Aug 2020
Industry Spotlight

Why is AMD’s share price beating Intel’s?

Advanced Micro Devices and Intel’s share prices have had contrasting fortunes so far this year. Which chipmaker will come out on top?

19 Aug 2020
Stock Deconstruction

Why Is Apple The World’s Most Valuable Company?

The tech-giant recently overtook Saudi Aramco to claim the top spot despite the ongoing global pandemic, but how exactly did this happen?

18 Aug 2020

Trade tax-free*

Interested in lower-cost trading? Spread bet on thousands of shares today.

Get started

79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.