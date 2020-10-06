When Is Airbnb Going Public?

In what has been a trailblazing year for newly public companies, we might see one of the biggest private names out there list before the end of 2020. Airbnb has announced plans to go public via IPO sometime in December. An anonymous source close to the company has said that the home rental disruptor is looking to raise as much as $3 billion from the IPO, which is targeted for after the U.S. presidential election. Be warned though, this timeline is subject to change and will depend on market conditions at the time. Heightened volatility from the fallout of the election could become a stickler to the company’s plans.

This article was originally published on MyWallSt — Investing Is for Everyone. We Show You How to Succeed.

Airbnb will look to capitalize on the resurgence in its operations after COVID-19 originally put up some pretty significant roadblocks to its business. There were rumblings of the spare-room start-up reaching the public markets much earlier than this until the global pandemic decimated the travel industry. The fallout caused a significant haircut to Airbnb’s private valuation, from $31 billion down to $18 billion. It also led to the company letting go of 25% of its staff, as well as raising $2 billion in equity and debt in order to maintain its operations and prepare for significant drop-offs in revenue.

However, the company that originated from three air mattresses on the floor of the founders’ loft, has seen a significant turnaround in its business in recent months. The year of the staycation has led to a surge in demand for Airbnb’s platforms as holiday-goers seek more isolated stays and homes to themselves rather than hotels. There is also the surge in remote working that has allowed people to work and live from anywhere in the world. This pent-up demand has led to an estimated 22% increase in spend this July compared to last year, and a 75% improvement for the week of August 17 according to Edison Trends.

How much is Airbnb worth?

As mentioned earlier, Airbnb’s private valuation had fallen to $18 billion when it acquired $2 billion in emergency funding earlier this year. The most recent independent appraisal of the company’s valuation put it at $21 billion. However, sources close to the company said it could reach a valuation as high as $30 billion when it goes public.

As always, we’ll have to wait and see, but considering the hype surrounding some of the big IPOs this year and the brand recognition and weight that the name Airbnb has, it wouldn’t be too surprising to see another blockbuster public listing take Wall Street by storm in time for Christmas.

MyWallSt makes it easy for you to pick winning stocks. Start your free trial with us today— it's the best investment you'll ever make.

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein. *Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.