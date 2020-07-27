Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Tricks of the trade

How to Day Trade Stocks & Indices

Learn how to:

  • Place your first trade
  • Identify 9 chart patterns
  • Pro strategies step-by-step

You'll also receive our newsletter and other Opto emails in accordance with our privacy policy.

Earnings

What’s happened to Visa’s share price ahead of Q3 earnings?

27 Jul 2020, 16:50 GMT

Visa’s [V] share price reached a new peak when it hit an intraday high of $214.17 on 19 February, before closing at $212.95. The high was shortlived as soon after the coronavirus pandemic began to take hold.

The market downturn dragged the Visa’s share price down to a low of $135.51 on 23 March, marking a 27.65% year-to-date fall.

Since hitting that low, Visa’s share price has rallied 44% to $195.15 as of 24 July. In its recovery, it has outperformed both the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average in the same period.

Since 20 May, Visa’s share price has, on average, been trading higher than its value at the beginning of the year (it opened at $189 on 2 January).

While Visa’s share price seems to be steady, investors will be looking to see if its third-quarter earnings — due 28 July — will be a source of more good news.

 

V Chart by TradingView

 

How has Visa been performing?

When Visa announced its second-quarter results on 30 April, it reported earnings of $1.39 per share. The quarterly earnings beat the Zacks consensus estimate of $1.35 per share, representing an earnings surprise of 2.96%.

Over the past four quarters, the company’s earnings per share have surpassed the Zacks consensus estimates three times. The odd quarter out was Q1 2020, when analysts correctly predicted earnings of $1.46 per share.

For the quarter ended 31 March, Visa’s total revenues came in at $5.9bn, beating the Zacks consensus estimate by 1.78% and showing a growth of 7% from the same period in the previous year when revenue came in at $5.49bn.

Looking ahead to its third-quarter results, Zacks analysts are expecting Visa to announce earnings of $1.02 per share, which would represent a decline of 25.55% year-over-year. Revenue is expected to hit $4.81bn for the quarter, which would mark a year-over-year decline of 17.66%.

$4.81billion

Visa's expected Q3 revenue - a 17.66% YoY decline

  

Looking at the full year, the consensus among analysts projects earnings of $5 per share and revenue of $21.9bn, which would mark respective declines of 8.09% and 4.7% from last year.

Despite the negative outlook for the short-term, it’s always worth looking at the bigger picture.

Visa's share price has more than doubled over the last five years, Royston Yang wrote recently in The Motley Fool. He pegs the substantial gains to the company’s continued global expansion efforts. “For its fiscal second-quarter earnings, payments volume grew 3% YoY in nominal terms, and as at the end of the previous quarter, Visa had close to 3.5 billion cards issued,” he wrote.

“For its fiscal second-quarter earnings, payments volume grew 3% YoY in nominal terms, and as at the end of the previous quarter, Visa had close to 3.5 billion cards issued” - Royston Yang

 

Visa share’s price may require patience

While Zacks has a consensus hold rating, among the 36 analysts polled by CNN Money the consensus is to buy. This comes from a majority of 26 with four giving the stock an outperform rating, five suggesting to hold and one rating the stock as an underperform.

Among 31 analysts offering 12-month share price forecasts, CNN Money reports a median target of $217, with a high estimate of $247 and a low of $185. The median estimate represents an 11.2% increase from 24 July closing share price of $195.15.

“Although Visa is susceptible to a reduction in payment volume crossing its network during periods of contraction or recession, these downward trends in the economy have historically been much shorter than periods of expansion” - Sean Williams

 

“Although Visa is susceptible to a reduction in payment volume crossing its network during periods of contraction or recession, these downward trends in the economy have historically been much shorter than periods of expansion,” Sean Williams wrote recently in The Motley Fool.

“This means buying Visa would tie your investment to the overall growth of the US and global economy. Historically, that's a winning bet,” Williams said.

 

Market Cap$431.762bn
PE ratio (TTM)35.38
EPS (TTM)5.56
Quarterly Revenue Growth (YoY)6.6%

Visa share price vitals, Yahoo Finance, 27 July 2020

Continue reading for FREE

Join the 30,000+ subscribers getting market-moving news every week.

Written by

Free ebook

Tricks of the trade: 7 interviews with the world’s top traders

Get it now

Latest from OPTO

Tricks

Opto Sessions: Michele Schneider delves into divergence

In this week’s Opto Sessions, Michele Schneider, co-founder of Marketgauge.com at which she is also the director of trading research and education, considers how investors can position themselves amid a diverging market.

06 Aug 2020

Stock Watch

Why Apple’s Stock Split Truly Shocked Shareholders

Earnings

Will Fastly's share price continue to outperform post-earnings?

Earnings

GoPro’s share price: what to expect in Q2 results

Trade tax-free*

Interested in lower-cost trading? Spread bet on thousands of shares today.

Get started

79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Disclaimer

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.

The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein.

*Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.

Related articles

Earnings

Will Fastly's share price continue to outperform post-earnings?

Fastly’s share price has seen phenomenal growth so far this year. Will Q2 results see the stock climb even higher?

05 Aug 2020

Earnings

GoPro’s share price: what to expect in Q2 results

Will second-quarter results help GoPro's share price soar, or is the camera-maker in for another bruising quarter?

05 Aug 2020

Earnings

Will earnings help Uber’s share price to keep accelerating?

Although Uber’s share price suffered a muted performance in past weeks, it has sped up ahead of its second-quarter earnings.

05 Aug 2020

Trade tax-free*

Interested in lower-cost trading? Spread bet on thousands of shares today.

Get started

79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.