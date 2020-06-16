Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 66% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

66% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

  • Updates

What’s driving Tesla’s share price?

What’s driving Tesla’s share price?

16 Jun 2020, 14:45GMT

In stark contrast to the performance of its high-spec, high-performance electric cars, Tesla’s [TSLA] share price has had a bumpy ride in 2020.

The share price accelerated to a record high in February, closing above $900 for the first time – a meteoric rise when you consider that it was trading below $300 for the majority of 2019. However, the coronavirus pandemic put the brakes on Tesla’s share price gains and the stock plummeted to $361 on 18 March. But Tesla’s share price has kicked back into high gear with investors asking just how far it can go.

 

TSLA Chart by TradingView

 

Telsa’s share price soars past $1,000 level

Since those lows in March, Tesla’s share price has jumped over 250%, clawing back all of the ground it lost during the Covid-19 related sell-off. Wednesday 10 June saw Tesla's share price soar past the $1,000 mark to reach a new all-time high at $1,025, after CEO Elon Musk revealed plans to move forward with production of its Semi truck, an electric pickup vehicle dubbed ‘Cybertruck’.

Tesla’s share price slipped back below the $1,000 level the following day, but its valuation had pushed up to around $190bn, to close in on Toyota, the world’s number one vehicle manufacturer.

 

What’s next for Tesla’s share price?

At the end of April following its Q1 update, CMC Markets’ analyst David Madden remarked: “The Tesla share price has been driving higher for over a month now, and while it holds above the $700 mark, the bullish trend should continue.”

So, what comes next? Well, according to the billionaire investor, Ron Baron, more of the same. In fact, he believes Tesla’s share price has considerable upward scope yet. In an interview with CNBC, Baron predicted that Tesla’s share price will “be $2,000 or $3,000 in 5 years and a multiple of that over the next 5 years”. 

“The Tesla share price has been driving higher for over a month now, and while it holds above the $700 mark, the bullish trend should continue” - CMC Markets’ analyst David Madden

 

Further positivity was in evidence last week from Wedbush Securities analyst, Dan Ives. In his bullish appraisal, he said demand for Tesla’s Model 3 car in China, plus upcoming potential battery-life improvements, meant the Tesla share price has “room to run further”.

As a result, Ives pushed his share price target up to $1,000, from $800, with an improved high-rate target of $1,500. Ives reckons the Chinese market has huge potential, and that the Shanghai Gigafactory will reach production output of 100,000 vehicles within its first year.

Musk’s so-called ‘Battery Day’ event – which has been delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak - will detail the improved technology and the breakthroughs made in the firm’s lithium-ion battery production, which should mean Tesla’s cars can run for far longer, as well as cutting costs.

100,000

Number of vehicles to be produced in Shanghai Gigafactory within its first year

  

Time to buy Tesla’s share price?

However, GLJ research analyst Gordon Johnson urges caution, making the point that the China car sales figure for May was only an estimate. It’s still unknown exactly how many of its Model 3 cars Tesla actually sold last month.

Johnson went on to say that Tesla’s EU sales numbers “were pretty bad”, and therefore rates Tesla a Sell. Analysts seem split on where next for Tesla’s share price. Of the 34 tracking the stock on the Financial Times, 22 rate it either a Hold or Underperform. And with an average share price target of $650, the overriding view is that Tesla’s share price will fall by 34% in the next year. Whichever way Tesla’s share price moves in the next 12 months, you should probably buckle up for the ride.

 

Market Cap $183.787bn
Operating Margin (TTM) 3.23%
EPS (TTM) -0.81
Quarterly Revenue Growth (YoY) 31.80%

Tesla share price vitals, Yahoo Finance, 16 June 2020

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.

The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein.

*Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

Free ebook

Tricks of the trade: 7 interviews with the world’s top traders

Get it now

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar

Latest from OPTO

Why is Morgan Stanley bullish on the SoFi Technologies' stock?
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation

Why is Morgan Stanley bullish on the SoFi Technologies' stock?

Morgan Stanley says the newly listed fintech group is set for growth driven by revival in student loans, putting the SoFi stock at an inflection point.

22 Oct 2021
  • Earnings
  • disruptive-innovation

Will Q3 ad spend hamper the Facebook share price?
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation
  • saas

Is the UiPath share price on a growth journey?
  • Industry Spotlight
  • clean-energy

Private equity players are teaming up to write reporting standard for ESG

RRG® UK Momentum+

A basket of 10 FTSE 350 stocks exhibiting strong, relative momentum

Find out more

66% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

ISSUE 11 – OUT NOW

Buy now

Related articles

Why is Morgan Stanley bullish on the SoFi Technologies' stock?
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation

Why is Morgan Stanley bullish on the SoFi Technologies' stock?

Morgan Stanley says the newly listed fintech group is set for growth driven by revival in student loans, putting the SoFi stock at an inflection point.

22 Oct 2021
Will Q3 ad spend hamper the Facebook share price?
  • Earnings
  • disruptive-innovation

Will Q3 ad spend hamper the Facebook share price?

Businesses are back to spending money on online advertising which should be good news for Facebook's upcoming earnings.

22 Oct 2021
Is the UiPath share price on a growth journey?
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation
  • saas

Is the UiPath share price on a growth journey?

UiPath is beefing up its business, and the eventual adoption of robots may pave the way for a long term uptick in the company’s share price.

22 Oct 2021

RRG® UK Momentum+

A basket of 10 FTSE 350 stocks exhibiting strong, relative momentum

Find out more

66% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Benzinga

Cartica

Collaborative Fund

Direxion

ETF-TV

Frank Holmes

U.S. Global Investors

Global X

Hedgeye

Jesse Felder

The Felder Report

Joe Kunkle

OptionsHawk

Julius de Kempenaer

RRG Research

LTSE

Michael Gayed

The Lead-Lag Report

Mish Schneider

MarketGauge

Morgan Creek

MyWallSt

Opto

Perth Tolle

Founder of Life + Liberty Indexes

Radiant ESG

RBC Wealth Management

Research Affiliates

Rob Arnott

Research Affiliates

Steve Hanke

Johns Hopkins University

Trevor Neil

BetaGroup, RRG Research

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar