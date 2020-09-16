Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

FREE EBOOK

How to Day Trade Stocks & Indices

  • Place your first trade
  • Identify 9 chart patterns
  • Pro strategies step-by-step

You'll also receive our newsletter and other Opto emails in accordance with our privacy policy.

Tools

What Is Compound Interest?

Written by

16 Sep 2020, 11:45 GMT

Being able to use compound interest to your advantage is a powerful tool and it can help you reach your financial goals at a faster rate.

This article was originally published on MyWallSt — Investing Is for Everyone. We Show You How to Succeed.

 

Definition of compound interest

Compound interest is the interest on a deposit or a loan that takes into account both your initial principal and the interest this sum has accumulated over previous periods. As you are not just earning interest on the principal amount every period but on the cumulative sum, you will be getting more bang for your buck. 

For example, take a savings account that contains $10,000 and earns 2% compound interest each year. 

  • After year 1, you will have $10,200 in your account ($10,000 principal + 2% of $10,000)
  • After year 2, you will have $10,404 in your account ($10,200 balance + 2% of $10,200)
  • After year 3, you will have $10,612.08 in your account ($10,404 balance + 2% of $10,404)

After three years, your initial $10,000 principal has grown by $612.08

You can compare compound interest to simple interest using the same example, whereby the 2% interest is charged each year only on the principal sum.

  • After year 1, you will have $10,200 in your account ($10,000 principal + 2% of $10,000)
  • After year 2, you will have $10,400 in your account ($10,200 balance + 2% of $10,000)
  • After year 3, you will have $10,600 in your account ($10,400 balance + 2% of $10,000)

After three years, your initial $10,000 principal has grown by $600.

 

So, what is compounding then?

Compounding is the process whereby the earnings of an asset, such as capital gains or dividends reinvested, lead to further earnings growth over time. The investment will continue to produce earnings from the principal and the earnings that have accumulated over the previous periods. 

For example, reinvesting your cash dividends to buy more shares will compound your returns thanks to the future dividend payouts. Do note that compounding works for both assets and liabilities. 

To calculate the future value of an investment through the compounding effect at a certain rate of return per period, you can use the following formula:

FV = PV x (1 + i)^n

  • FV = Future Value
  • PV = Present Value
  • = Rate of return/interest rate for the period
  • = number of periods per year

If you are investing $100,000 and you want to know what size your investment will be assuming an annual return of 8% that is compounding over 10 years, here is the solution using the above formula:

FV = $100,000 x (1 + 0.08)^10

FV = $215,892.50

Profit = $115,892.50

To showcase the true power of compounding, you can use the same example as above but apply a rate of 8% simple interest on the principal sum each year, with nothing able to be reinvested. 

Profit = $100,000 x 0.08 x 10 = $80,000

As you can see, the difference in the gain between the two types of investments is significant. The gap is $35,892.50 after ten years, or 44.87% more when compounding rather than just receiving simple interest.

Once you have a well-balanced investment plan in place, you can harness the power of compound interest to greatly accelerate your journey towards your financial goals.

 

MyWallSt makes it easy for you to pick winning stocks. Start your free trial with us today— it's the best investment you'll ever make.

 

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.

The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein.

*Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.

Continue reading for FREE

Join the 40,000+ subscribers getting market-moving news every week.

Written by

Free ebook

Tricks of the trade: 7 interviews with the world’s top traders

Get it now

Latest from OPTO

Updates

How much longer will Barclays’ share price slump last?

Barclays’ share price has struggled in 2020, falling more than 40% so far since the start of the year.

16 Sep 2020
Updates

Why Amazon's share price just experienced a pullback
Updates

How Remdesivir has affected Gilead’s share price
Updates

Netflix’s share price hits the pause button

Trade tax-free*

Interested in lower-cost trading? Spread bet on thousands of shares today.

Get started

79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Related articles

Podcast/Book

Opto Sessions: Kathryn McDonald on long-term value and ESG

In this week’s episode of Opto Sessions, Kathryn McDonald, co-founder of Radiant ESG, explains how investments with a positive social impact can be married with long-term value.

10 Sep 2020
Tools

What Is A SPAC?

Using a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) to go public has become a trendy tactic recently. This strategy has a number of benefits over other methods.

08 Sep 2020
Columnists

The investment case for warehouse automation stocks

Joe Kunkle, head research analyst at Relativity Capital and founder of Options Hawk, highlights the stocks set to benefit from accelerating warehouse automation and smart factory themes.

07 Sep 2020

Trade tax-free*

Interested in lower-cost trading? Spread bet on thousands of shares today.

Get started

79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.