Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

FREE EBOOK

How to Day Trade Stocks & Indices

  • Place your first trade
  • Identify 9 chart patterns
  • Pro strategies step-by-step

You'll also receive our newsletter and other Opto emails in accordance with our privacy policy.

Updates

What Does Shopify’s New TikTok Deal Mean For The E-Commerce Stock?

Written by

28 Oct 2020, 14:00 GMT

Ahead of its Q3 earnings report on Thursday morning — the busiest earnings day of the quarter — Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) made an unexpected announcement on Tuesday which sent its shares soaring 4.3%. Shopify will be partnering with TikTok, the short-form video phenomenon that has gripped millenials and governments alike for all the wrong — and sometimes right — reasons. 

This article was originally published on MyWallSt — Investing Is for Everyone. We Show You How to Succeed.

In an official statement that can be found here, Shopify had this to say:

“Today, we’re announcing a first-of-its-kind commerce partnership with TikTok that brings the world’s leading destination for short form video to Shopify’s more than one million merchants. With the TikTok channel for Shopify, merchants can take advantage of TikTok’s global scale to reach new and highly engaged audiences.”

 

How will the partnership work?

For now, you won’t be selling those ‘totally original’ animal-patterned face masks on TikTok, so stick to Etsy. However, as of yesterday’s launch, the agreement allows Shopify merchants to create, run, and optimize their TikTok marketing campaigns directly from Shopify’s dashboard, and will eventually expand to include other in-app shopping features as well, the two companies confirmed. 

According to Shopify’s official statement, there’s plenty more to come too: 

“Shopify and TikTok will also collaborate to test new commerce features over the coming months that will further empower merchants to expand their paid and organic reach in video and on profiles.”

And if that isn’t enough for Shopify’s one million+ merchants, they can also install or connect their “TikTok Pixel” — a tool that will make tracking conversion of sales in ad campaigns far easier. 

Watch out Facebook, this might be the ad strategy of the future. 

 

What is #ShopBlack

Another initiative taken by Shopify in this new partnership is the ‘#ShopBlack Hashtag Challenge Plus’. 

In a bid to encourage more black entrepreneurs in commerce, Shopify and TikTok will collaborate to showcase Black-owned businesses. Running from November 10 to 15, TikTok users can spotlight their favorite Black-owned businesses using the hashtag #ShopBlack.

 

But isn’t TikTok getting banned in the U.S?

As of Tuesday, the feature has been made fully available to U.S. merchants and represents a fresh new medium for small to medium-sized businesses to reach younger audiences, with TikTok boasting more than 100 million U.S. users alone. It seems a risky move, given TikTok’s less-than-stellar relationship with the Trump administration of late, however, the upcoming presidential election has naturally pushed this issue to the sidelines temporarily. 

With Oracle and Walmart taking a 20% stake in TikTok last month, Shopify seems confident enough that the app will not be banned in the U.S., and so was happy tol broker its own partnership agreement. Worst case scenario, should TikTok’s ban be enforced — a ruling denied by the U.S. court system last month — Shopify has a global partnership with TikTok, so it will not completely lose out on the partnership. 

 

So, what does this mean for Shopify stock?

It means quite a lot. Satish Kanwar, Vice President of Product at Shopify, had this to say about the new partnership:

“TikTok is one of the world’s fastest-growing entertainment platforms with over 100 million highly engaged users in the U.S. alone. The TikTok channel means Shopify merchants—even those without a strong TikTok following of their own yet—can connect with these new audiences using content that feels authentic and genuine to the TikTok experience.” 

With TikTok and its hundreds of millions of users getting premium access to Shopify sites, it will mean a massive number of eyes on Shopify-backed products. It’s an amazing opportunity to do something that Amazon has not managed to get underway. As Shopify expands its fulfillment network across the U.S. and continues to grow, this partnership could be the catalyst that sees it become the primary rival to Amazon amid a wave of newly emerging competitors such as MercadoLibre and Sea Limited.

 

MyWallSt makes it easy for you to pick winning stocks. Start your free trial with us today— it's the best investment you'll ever make.

 

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.

The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein.

*Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.

Continue reading for FREE

Join the 40,000+ subscribers getting market-moving news every week.

Written by

Free ebook

Tricks of the trade: 7 interviews with the world’s top traders

Get it now

Latest from OPTO

Earnings

How will Lloyds’ share price react to Q3 earnings?

With the UK bank battling falling interest rates, Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic, its upcoming earnings could weigh heavily on Lloyds’ share price.

28 Oct 2020
Earnings

Why positive merchant growth could lift Shopify’s share price
Earnings

Is GSK’s share price a bargain?
Earnings

Sony’s share price: What to expect from Q3 earnings
New

79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
New

Ride the Next Big Trend

Introducing CMC Markets Share Baskets, stock portfolios built around an emerging theme or industry, containing some of the highest performance companies on the planet.

Find out more

ISSUE 8 – OUT NOW

Buy now

  • Why are options traders placing bets on large-cap tech stocks?

  • 5 best investing podcasts in 2020

  • Opto Sessions: Why Russ Mould believes phenomenal change is afoot

  • Opto Sessions: Paul Markham on upcoming investment challenges

  • Opto Sessions: Deborah Fuhr on the popularity of ETFs

Related articles

Earnings

How will Lloyds’ share price react to Q3 earnings?

With the UK bank battling falling interest rates, Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic, its upcoming earnings could weigh heavily on Lloyds’ share price.

28 Oct 2020
Earnings

Why positive merchant growth could lift Shopify’s share price

Shopify’s share price soared after the company smashed second-quarter earnings estimates in July, and investors will be hoping for a repeat performance in Q3.

28 Oct 2020
Earnings

Is GSK’s share price a bargain?

Lockdown has seen GSK’s share price drop along with vaccination sales. With Q3 earnings on the horizon, is the stock a solid defensive option currently trading at a discount?

27 Oct 2020
New

Ride the Next Big Trend

Introducing CMC Markets Share Baskets, stock portfolios built around an emerging theme or industry, containing some of the highest performance companies on the planet.

Find out more
New

The Work-From-Home Revolution

Software is keeping the world turning amid unprecedented disruption. Back stocks like Zoom, Microsoft and Slack in one, commission-free trade, with the CMC Markets SaaS Basket.

Find out more
New

Maximise Your Returns

Get 5:1 leverage with a CMC Markets Share Basket - that’s £5 exposure to a handpicked portfolio of the highest performance companies on the planet, for just £1.

Find out more
New

A Handpicked Portfolio

Our expert analysts have identified the trends disrupting the status-quo. Trade the next big thing with CMC Share Baskets, targeted exposure to a theme transforming global markets, in one, commission-free trade.

Find out more

7 Interviews with the world's best traders

Learn about the techniques and strategies used by expert traders

Get it now