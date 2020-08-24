Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

FREE EBOOK

How to Day Trade Stocks & Indices

  • Place your first trade
  • Identify 9 chart patterns
  • Pro strategies step-by-step

You'll also receive our newsletter and other Opto emails in accordance with our privacy policy.

Earnings

What an earnings report do or Salesforce.com’s share price?

24 Aug 2020, 15:50 GMT

Salesforce.com [CRM] share price has strengthened in 2020, rising 24.9% from $166.17 in early January to $207.53 on 21 August.

Salesforce.com’s share price did suffer in the market sell-off in March, falling to $124.30 on 16 March. After a small rally, it dropped back down to $134.31 in early April.

The company has been boosted as businesses around the world seek out its cloud-based customer relationships management systems amid coronavirus pandemic lockdowns.

Investors will be keen to see if Salesforce.com’s share price will continue to rise when it announces its second-quarter earnings report on 25 August.

 

CRM Chart by TradingView

 

Tough competition

In Q1 Salesforce.com reported a 30% year-over-year leap in revenues to $4.87bn. It saw a 16% revenues hike for its sales cloud segment — that allows companies to track leads and automate sales processes — and a 22.7% rise for customer support system service cloud, according to CNBC.

Marc Benioff, CEO of Salesforce.com, said the company’s care product had helped companies stay in touch with customers and employees as they worked remotely.

However, a forecast that full-year revenues would rise by just 17% to $20bn left investors concerned that this could reflect a tightening in enterprise spending, particularly among small- and medium-sized firms, as the pandemic and recession hit.

There are also concerns that Salesforce.com is suffering from increased competition from the likes of Oracle [ORCL] and Microsoft’s [MSFT] CRM option Dynamics 365 which is being used by corporate giants such as Coca-Cola [KO] and Walgreens Boots [WBA].

“This is just the first domino of Microsoft’s rise and Salesforce.com’s fall,” said Daniel Newman, principal analyst at Futurum Research. “D365 has seen consistent growth outpacing Salesforce.com. I believe Microsoft will be number one by market share in this segment within three years.

“Users want systems to work together putting Microsoft in a much better position than Salesforce.com, which hasn’t been able to keep up with its pace of innovation.”

“Users want systems to work together putting Microsoft in a much better position than Salesforce.com, which hasn’t been able to keep up with its pace of innovation” - Daniel Newman, principal analyst at Futurum Research

 

Salesforce.com stated that Q2 revenues would be strong coming in at around $4.9bn, up 22.6% from the same time last year.

Zacks analysts expect its Q3 revenues to rise 11% with full-year revenues set to climb 17.3%. If so, this would mark its slowest sales growth as a public firm compared with a 29% rise in 2020 and a 26% increase in 2019.

“Despite its ability to grow during the challenging environment the firm lowered its fiscal year outlook amid coronavirus uncertainty,” said Zacks analyst Benjamin Rains. “That said, its subscription-based cloud software offerings remain as vital as ever during the remote work landscape, and its Tableau acquisition – which it completed in August 2019 – is expected to boost its data analytics business.”

Analysts at Zacks forecast that the group will post earnings of $0.67 per share in the quarter, up by 1.5% on last year.

Zacks analysts said Salesforce.com would benefit from a “robust demand environment” in Q2 as customers launch major digital transformations, especially in the public sector. However, increased investment in international expansion and data centres could hit its profits.

Despite Salesforce.com shares lagging behind the broader tech space since the market’s lows, up 43% compared to 57%, Rains said that its 121% climb over the last three years outpaces the broader tech sector’s 60%.

“Tech giants from Apple [AAPL] to Tesla [TSLA] have proven resilient,” added Rains. “Therefore, investors with a longer-term horizon might want to consider CRM stock.”

“Tech giants from Apple [AAPL] to Tesla [TSLA] have proven resilient. Therefore, investors with a longer-term horizon might want to consider CRM stock” - Zacks analyst Benjamin Rains

 

Intense competition

The consensus among analysts according to MarketScreener is to buy.

BMO is one of those with a buy rating and a price target of $230. JMP recently raised its price from $191 to $254. It has an outperform rating on the stock liking its “strength in the Service cloud” and “sales morale”.

Brent Thill, an analyst at Jeffries, upped his target price from $220 to $235. He stated that that Q2 earnings look positive and highlighted an improvement in Salesforce.com’s pipeline. The share’s, he says, are attractively valued.

The group may be facing more intense competition and questions over its IT spending as the global economy suffers. But Salesforce.com has never been a company which will die wondering, having bought 63 companies in its lifetime, according to Crunchbase.

It is proactive in seeking new growth routes and is reportedly eyeing up another acquisition – a $20bn offer for Datadog and its cloud monitoring as a service solution. This would mark its largest purchase to date.

Continue reading for FREE

Join the 30,000+ subscribers getting market-moving news every week.

Written by

Free ebook

Tricks of the trade: 7 interviews with the world’s top traders

Get it now

Latest from OPTO

Earnings

Intuit’s share price: What to expect in Q4 earnings

Intuit’s share price has been a strong performer this year and could go higher if Q4 earnings deliver a beat. So, what should investors watch out for in the results?

24 Aug 2020
Artful Trader

What is a stock split?
Industry Spotlight

Which is a better investment: Chegg or K12?
Podcast/Book

Opto Sessions: Gregory Zuckerman’s persons of interest

Trade tax-free*

Interested in lower-cost trading? Spread bet on thousands of shares today.

Get started

79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Disclaimer

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.

The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein.

*Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.

Related articles

Earnings

Intuit’s share price: What to expect in Q4 earnings

Intuit’s share price has been a strong performer this year and could go higher if Q4 earnings deliver a beat. So, what should investors watch out for in the results?

24 Aug 2020
Updates

MyWallSt’s Top 3 Competitors To Alibaba, Ranked

This e-commerce giant is expanding globally in an attempt to gain market share, but who are the other players aiming to beat Alibaba at its own game?

20 Aug 2020
Updates

Is Fastly's share price a bargain right now?

Fastly’s share price had been one of the standout performers this year until reliance on TikTok saw the stock plummet in August. Can the stock regain these losses?

20 Aug 2020

Trade tax-free*

Interested in lower-cost trading? Spread bet on thousands of shares today.

Get started

79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.