Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

FREE EBOOK

How to Day Trade Stocks & Indices

  • Place your first trade
  • Identify 9 chart patterns
  • Pro strategies step-by-step

You'll also receive our newsletter and other Opto emails in accordance with our privacy policy.

Earnings

Wayfair’s share price: Earnings preview

Written by

02 Nov 2020, 12:10 GMT

Wayfair's [W] share price did not have a good October. Slipping more than 14% in the past month, investors seem wary that the lockdown-triggered boom for home improvements is a one-off. That’s bad news for Wayfair’s share price, which had been one of the year’s biggest winners until late August. 

Still, Wayfair's share price is still up 166.3% this year to date (as of 30 October). Will a decent earnings result turn things around, or is it about to close out 2020 on a damp squib? 

 

W Chart by TradingView

 

When will Wayfair report earnings?

3 November

 

What happened last quarter?

Wayfair’s share price benefitted from an excellent second quarter. Total net revenue of $4.3bn was up 115% compared to the $2bn seen in the same period last year. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $3.13.

18.9 million orders were delivered in the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 106.2% year over year. In a sign of the increased importance of easy online shopping, 60.6% of total orders delivered by Wayfair's direct retail business were placed on a mobile device.

"Our strategic long term investments positioned us well to serve our customers and to quickly adapt during a challenging time. We experienced unprecedented demand in Q2 and saw record numbers of new and repeat customers choose Wayfair," Niraj Shah, Wayfair’s CEO, said in a statement.

 

"Our strategic long term investments positioned us well to serve our customers and to quickly adapt during a challenging time. We experienced unprecedented demand in Q2 and saw record numbers of new and repeat customers choose Wayfair," - Niraj Shah, Wayfair CEO

 

In the third quarter, Wall Street expects earnings of $0.80 per share. While a huge jump on the $2.23 loss seen in the same quarter the previous year, that figure would still represent a decline on Q2. Revenue is pegged at $3.65bn, up 58.1% on the previous year, but again a dip when compared to last quarter.

 

Why should investors care about Wayfair's share price?

Rick Munarriz, writing in The Motley Fool, calls Wayfair this year's comeback kid. It's not an idle description. As Munarriz points out, Wayfair's share price was one of the hardest hit in March as the coronavirus pummelled the markets. However, since the March lows, Wayfair's share price has soared over 950%, and the company saw a huge jump in net revenue in the second quarter.

Munarriz acknowledges upcoming earnings will see the recent white-hot pace cool. However, with Wayfair's customer base having widened by 46% this year, he's positive about the company’s future, arguing that Wayfair is growing during a recession.

 

Is 2020 a one-off windfall for Wayfair’s share price?

Bloomberg's Conor Sen writes that, for investors considering stocks to hold for 2021, there "may be no bigger red-flag than a huge third-quarter earnings beat." 

According to Sen, the sparkle has started to come off some of the stocks which weathered the initial pandemic panic well, with recent bumper earnings being a one-off windfall. Should consumer behaviour revert to pre-pandemic patterns — for example, in the event of a successful vaccine — then Wayfair’s share price could be in for a more muted 2021.

"If 2020 was the year that Americans bought a second refrigerator or did an extra home-improvement project, then 2021 might be the year Americans take that bucket-list trip to a national park or splurge on dining out after being unable to do so for months," Sen wrote.

 

"If 2020 was the year that Americans bought a second refrigerator or did an extra home-improvement project, then 2021 might be the year Americans take that bucket-list trip to a national park or splurge on dining out after being unable to do so for months," - Conor Sen, Bloomberg

 

Where next?

Despite Wayfair’s share price slipping from its autumn high, William Blair is bullish on the stock, upping its rating from Outperform to Market Perform at the start of October. 

Among the bears is Chuck Grom at Gordon Haskett. Grom downgraded Wayfair from Buy to Accumulate, citing rising basket abandonment and supplier constraints as upcoming issues. Grom has pinned a $330 price target on the stock.

Among the analysts tracking the stock on Yahoo Finance, Wayfair's share price has an average $309.60 target, which would represent a 24.8% upside on the current share price (as of 30 October’s close). Of the 23 offering recommendations, nine rate Wayfair a Strong Buy, five a Buy and the rest rate it a Hold.

 

Market cap $23.66bn
EPS (TTM) -6.56
Operating Margin (TTM) -4.56%
Quarterly Revenue Growth (YoY) 83.70%

Wayfair's share price vitals, Yahoo Finance, 02 November 2020

 

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.

The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein.

*Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.

Continue reading for FREE

Join the 40,000+ subscribers getting market-moving news every week.

Written by

Free ebook

Tricks of the trade: 7 interviews with the world’s top traders

Get it now

Latest from OPTO

Columnists

The burden of bonds

The risk mitigation benefits of buying bonds are fading away, but why?

02 Nov 2020
Columnists

Why 2020 is a seminal moment for ESG
Tricks

Jesse Felder on the art of being contrarian
Updates

Does Netflix Still Have Room For Growth?
New

79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
New

Ride the Next Big Trend

Introducing CMC Markets Share Baskets, stock portfolios built around an emerging theme or industry, containing some of the highest performance companies on the planet.

Find out more

ISSUE 8 – OUT NOW

Buy now

  • Why are options traders placing bets on large-cap tech stocks?

  • 5 best investing podcasts in 2020

  • Opto Sessions: Why Russ Mould believes phenomenal change is afoot

  • Opto Sessions: Paul Markham on upcoming investment challenges

  • Opto Sessions: Deborah Fuhr on the popularity of ETFs

Related articles

Updates

Does Netflix Still Have Room For Growth?

Netflix’s Q3 earnings report disappointed as subscriber growth slowed down to 2.5 million, leaving investors asking if it can recover by the end of the year?Netflix’s Q3 earnings report disappointed as subscriber growth slowed down to 2.5 million, leaving investors asking if it can recover by the end of the year?

30 Oct 2020
Earnings

Can PayPal’s share price cash in on bumper earnings?

The payment processor has been rallying since launching a cryptocurrency service, and a third-quarter earnings boost could push PayPal’s share price higher.

29 Oct 2020
Earnings

Is the only way up for IAG’s share price?

IAG’s share price is hovering above multi-year lows. After reporting a third-quarter loss of €1.3bn, can the stock regain altitude?

29 Oct 2020
New

Ride the Next Big Trend

Introducing CMC Markets Share Baskets, stock portfolios built around an emerging theme or industry, containing some of the highest performance companies on the planet.

Find out more
New

The Work-From-Home Revolution

Software is keeping the world turning amid unprecedented disruption. Back stocks like Zoom, Microsoft and Slack in one, commission-free trade, with the CMC Markets SaaS Basket.

Find out more
New

Maximise Your Returns

Get 5:1 leverage with a CMC Markets Share Basket - that’s £5 exposure to a handpicked portfolio of the highest performance companies on the planet, for just £1.

Find out more
New

A Handpicked Portfolio

Our expert analysts have identified the trends disrupting the status-quo. Trade the next big thing with CMC Share Baskets, targeted exposure to a theme transforming global markets, in one, commission-free trade.

Find out more

7 Interviews with the world's best traders

Learn about the techniques and strategies used by expert traders

Get it now